Ellen DeGeneres Returns In Her First Show From Home With Words Of Encouragement For A Captive Audience

Ellen DeGeneres is back with her first show amid the coronavirus quarantine with encouraging words for viewers.

“Hi everyone. Thanks for not being here,” DeGeneres joked from the living room of her home. “This is crazy, I wasn’t supposed to be doing my show from my house until next season.”

Today was DeGeneres’ first day back on the air with her eponymous daytime talker after the show halted production on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DeGeneres first took a few minutes to thank everyone who has helped out the during the crisis.

“Usually I walk out and people applaud me, but today I’m applauding you — nurses, doctors, hospital staff, first responders, supermarket employees, truck drivers, everyone who keeps us going, thank you so much,” she said.

DeGeneres said she hopes to take viewers’ minds off everything that’s going on right now.

“I’ve always wanted to have this show as a distraction, as a break for whatever’s going on out there that may be unpleasant, so if you’re feeling down I want to lift you up, if you’re feeling trapped I want to set you free, if you feel like you’re going in the wrong direction, I want you to back that thing up,” she said. “It is a strange time, and this is what we have to do right now.”

She joked she’s filming her show from her living room “because it has the best light and sound and because all the rooms in my house are filled with toilet paper.”

DeGeneres said she believes a lot of people need encouragement and that’s her goal.

“I want to spread light where there’s shade, I want to bring a glow where it’s gloomy, I want to stick a candle where the sun doesn’t shine,” she said. “Hmm, I don’t know about that (last) one.

