Ellen DeGeneres’ Wife Portia De Rossi Breaks Silence Over ‘Toxic’ Workplace Accusations

Ellen DeGeneres’s wife has broken her silence and thanked fans for their support amid accusations of a “toxic” work environment on the set of the star’s US talk show.

Portia De Rossi shared a message of support for the beleaguered host on Monday.

The actress posted a picture on Instagram reading “I stand by Ellen” and wrote in the caption: “To all our fans….we see you. Thank you for your support.”

Last week, Ellen issued an apology after a Buzzfeed News investigation made a series of claims about the alleged toxic culture on the day time talk show.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” Ellen said.

“Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

Warner Bros, which produces The Ellen DeGeneres Show, also announced it will make staffing changes as well as taking “appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised” after an internal review found “deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management”.

Ellen DeGeneres, left, and Portia de Rossi (Photo: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Ellen, who has hosted the Ellen DeGeneres Show since 2003, has since faced calls to step down.

The comedian and actress is known for her bubbly on-screen persona and “be kind” mantra, but that image has been rocked by recent allegations.

Buzzfeed spoke to former employees who made allegations of racism, unfair dismissal, intimidation and an overall toxic environment, perpetuated by the show’s senior producers.

