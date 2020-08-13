Ellen DeGeneres Show's DJ tWitch says there's "love" on show's set

From Digital Spy

The Ellen DeGeneres Show's DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has weighed in on claims of a toxic environment on set.

An internal investigation is taking place at the Warner Bros Television-produced US talkshow, following complaints of unprofessional work conduct from several current and former Ellen staffers. Producers have also denied sexual harassment claims.

Aside from DeGeneres, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss is perhaps the most familiar face to Ellen viewers, as he regularly appears to spin tunes during the chat show's dancing segments.

Speaking to Us Weekly, tWitch said he felt "love" on the set while also acknowledging that complaints of his co-workers should be "addressed".

View photos Photo credit: Warner Bros TV More

"We can't speak too much legally about it, but I'll say this: there's been love," he said. "Obviously there's some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there's been love.

"I'll just leave it at that until there's a time where we can address more publicly. There's been love and there will continue to be love."

His predecessor, DJ Tony Okungbowa, offered a much different recollection of working on Ellen, writing to fans recently: "While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward."

DeGeneres sent her staff a memo shortly after allegations were publicised to promise that she is "committed to ensuring this does not happen again".

View photos Photo credit: CBS More

"As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't," she wrote.

In spite of the controversy, The Ellen Degeneres Show executive producer Andy Lassner has publicly denied that the show is going to be cancelled.

Digital Spy has launched its first-ever digital magazine with exclusive features, interviews, and videos. Access this edition with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+ .

Interested in Digital Spy's weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

You Might Also Like