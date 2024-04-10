“Ellen Degeneres Show”'s Sophia Grace Gives Rare Look at Her Morning Routine with 13-Month-Old Son River

The 20-year-old British influencer, who went viral on Degeneres' talk show in 2011, shares her son with her boyfriend

Sophia Grace/Instagram Sophia Grace and son River

Sophia Grace Brownlee is giving her fans a glimpse into her mornings with her baby boy.

On Wednesday, April 10, the 20-year-old British influencer shared a Reel on her Instagram as she walked through her morning routine with her 13-month-old son River. Brownlee, who went viral in 2011 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show by singing "Super Bass" by Nicki Minaj with cousin Rosie McClelland, shares her son with her boyfriend.

"This morning, River started his day at around half 7, 8 am. It’s usually different every day. But he usually likes to look out the window when he first wakes up," the proud mom began her video, showing her adorable son as he woke up in his crib and started to get ready.

The mother-son duo watched some television together and then read a book before heading to the kitchen to make River's breakfast.

"And he’s always been a really good eater so yeah he usually finishes his whole breakfast. Then I got him out of his high chair and he just played for a while. He just sort of plays every morning," Brownlee said in her video, documenting her making the porridge and feeding it to her son.

Later, she made herself coffee, which she called "disgusting," and then played soccer with River.

"And then he went off for his first nap, he usually goes to sleep really easily in the morning," the influencer continued. "Then I laid him down, I got myself ready for the day and when he woke up, I gave him a bottle and then I packed his bag for the day. Got him in his clothes. He was definitely ready to leave the house."

In February, Brownlee celebrated her son's first birthday, sharing a few photos on her Instagram Stories and grid.

In one sweet picture, the proud mom held her son up, smiling as he put a brush in his mouth. River wore a T-shirt that read, "When I wake up I will be ONE," which matcheed his blue and white striped pajama pants.

"Happy birthday to my perfect boy 🩵🫶," she wrote over the photo.

