Ellen DeGeneres Show: Three producers 'part ways' over toxic workplace claims

Ellen DeGeneres has apologised to the staff of her daytime TV talk show after allegations of its toxic environment surfaced. (AP)

Three executive producers have left The Ellen DeGeneres Show following allegations of its “toxic work environment”.

The announcement by distributor Warner Bros Television comes within hours of reports that 62-year-old comedian and host DeGeneres gave an “apologetic address” to show staff via video conference call .

A spokesperson for Warner Bros said that three senior producers - Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, and Jonathan Norman - had “parted ways” with the show, after an internal investigation into complaints of bullying, racism and sexual misconduct by staff.

It was also announced that the show’s resident DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss has been promoted to co-executive producer.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show's resident DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss has been promoted to co-executive producer.

According to Variety DeGeneres was “emotional to the point of tears” as she spoke to more than 200 staff over Zoom.

She reportedly told her co-workers she was “not perfect” and said reading the allegations about the atmosphere on the show was “heartbreaking.”

A number of staff on the daytime talk show recently spoke out anonymously to BuzzFeed about their experiences of intimidation and racism, and in response WarnerMedia has launched an internal investigation.

No specific claims were made against DeGeneres, although some staff claimed they were told not to speak to the TV presenter if she was in the office.

Several celebrities have come out in support of the talk show host on social media, including Katy Perry, Kevin Hart, Alec Baldwin and Ashton Kutcher.

Katy Perry, pictured with Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi, has spoken out in support of the talk show.

The Ellen Degeneres Show has been on the air since 2013 and has won 61 Daytime Emmy Awards and 17 People's Choice Awards.

In 2019, DeGeneres confirmed the programme had been renewed for three more years.

Recent allegations included employees being fired after taking medical leave or bereavement days, facing microaggressions and a culture of bullying and favouritism by executive producers.

Earlier this month Telepictures denied rumours the show was set to be cancelled.

DeGeneres’s former security guard Tom Majercak recently told Fox News the star was “very cold” and “false”, claiming that when he worked with her she didn’t engage at all beyond a “side glance out of her eye”.