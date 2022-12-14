Ellen DeGeneres, Justin Timberlake, more mourn the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'I'm heartbroken'

Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Celebrities, including actors, singers and dancers, are remembering DJ and choreographer Stephen "tWitch" Boss for the light he spread across the world through dance. 

The co-host of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" died by suicide at a hotel Tuesday, according to a report from the Los Angeles medical examiner. He was 40.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," his wife and fellow "So You Think You Can Dance" co-star said in a statement obtained by NBC News and People. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him."

Boss' community shared memories and tributes to their late friend on social media Wednesday, remembering the dancer as "sweet, kind and generous."

Obituary: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, dancer and 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ, dies at 40

"I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him," DeGeneres wrote on Twitter with a photo of the two hugging after the show. "Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children."

Ellen DeGeneres is mourning the death of her co-star Stephen &quot;tWitch&quot; Boss, who died Dec. 14, 2022, at 40.
Ellen DeGeneres is mourning the death of her co-star Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died Dec. 14, 2022, at 40.

"So You Think You Can Dance" judge Leah Remini shared a lengthy post of the ways Boss impacted her life.

"tWitch was always so kind to me and everyone who worked so hard behind the scenes. tWitch was the guy who played and interacted with his fans in the audience during commercial breaks, and he encouraged all the contestants when the cameras weren't rolling," Remini wrote. "He had such a passion and love for dance and guiding artists and the contestants on the show.

She posted her words and condolences with a video of him and JoJo Siwa dancing behind the judges' table during filming. "You will leave a big hole in many hearts."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini)

Siwa shared her own tribute, calling Boss "a best friend and a mentor" and the world's "dance dad."

"Twitch always had the best advice. We had SO many laughs, smiles, and even cries together," she wrote, recalling their time together on "SYTYCD." "I know you’re in a better place now but man we are all gonna miss the hell outta you."

Justin Timberlake paid tribute to the dancer on Twitter, writing it was "heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors."

"I've known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community," he added. "He always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is going through."

"Take care of yourselves," Timberlake concluded. "LOVE that human in the mirror. Check on your people. Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time."

Jada Pinkett Smith shared a photo of herself with Boss and Donald Glover, saying "her heart aches" with news of his death.

"My condolences to all his loved ones that he has left behind. We had a lot of good times on the set of Magic Mike. He was so sweet, kind and generous," she wrote.

Boss was a staple on the "Ellen" show as the guest DJ, occasionally filled in for the daytime host and in 2020 was named co-executive producer. Media personality Kalen Allen, who was first discovered by DeGeneres and often worked with Boss, considered him a "brother" and "confidant."

"God knows, my heart is at a standstill because I have never known a friend like you. No words, dance, or show can adequately capture just how magnificent your existence was to this world and me," Allen wrote. 

"I have no words man. May his family find resolution in this dark time. May we all find peace of mind in our everyday lives. Everyday is a winding road and you just may never know who is on the edge," Questlove wrote on Instagram.

"Twitch brought joy and love to people all over the world through music and through dance. My heart is heavy today for his family and all of those who knew and loved him," Kerry Washington shared on Instagram.

"He was a special one. A good man, a husband, an artist, a dancer, an entertainer, a bright light…He was extraordinary. He could do anything and he did it with a joy and grace and some swagger. Twitch, I’m at a loss… my heart seems to be frozen… like I don’t want to exhale, hoping that maybe if I don’t exhale, that someone will correct this horrible mistake. And all will be okay again," "Dancing with the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba posted on Instagram.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said it was "heartbreaking" to hear the news of tWitch's death.

"Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana," he wrote. "I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears."

Paula Abdul tweeted: "tWitch greeted the world every day with a beautiful smile that was a direct reflection of his beautiful heart. He was a beacon of light & a true talent whose legacy & impact will live on in the dance community."

"Remembering a life well lived. Please keep the family of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss in your prayers," Billy Porter wrote on Instagram. 

"We need to pray," Jennifer Hudson wrote on Twitter. "U never know what someone is going through. This breaks my heart."

Colman Domingo wrote: "Live. Love. Go deep. Reach out. Listen. Hold someones hand and heart."

"This time of year is most difficult," he continued. "There is always light in the darkness."

Mira Sorvino shared that her son called her to let her know about the death of tWitch.

"I send love & will pray for Allison Holker & their 3 children," she wrote. "I am so sad- his joyful talent lit up our hearts from the time my kids were small. Hold your loved ones dear!!This life is not promised to anyone."

Contributing: Pamela Avila, USA TODAY; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dies at 40: Ellen DeGeneres, more stars mourn

Latest Stories

  • tWitch death: Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen Boss ‘dies by suicide’ aged 40

    tWitch began DJing on DeGeneres’s talk show in 2014 before becoming an executive producer for the show in 2020

  • Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Friends from DWTS and SYTYCD Honor Him: 'Forever the World's Dance Dad'

    JoJo Siwa, Val and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Cheryl Burke, Mary Murphy, and Nigel Lythgoe were among the pro dancers and dance judges who paid tribute to Boss following his sudden death

  • ‘Ellen’ Show DJ Seen Smiling and Dancing Just Days Before Suicide

    Mike Rozman/Warner Brothers/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty ImagesStephen “tWitch” Boss, the DJ from Ellen DeGeneres’ show, has died by suicide, according to a preliminary autopsy report. He was 40.“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” his wife, 34-year-old Allison Holker, said in a statement to People magazine. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was ev

  • ‘Heartbroken’ Ellen DeGeneres Pays Tribute To Co-Star Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: ‘I Loved Him With All My Heart’

    The dancer was the resident DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which he joined in 2014.

  • Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, dancer and 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ, dies at 40

    Stephen "tWitch" Boss, choreographer, dancer and DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" died by suicide Tuesday. He was 40.

  • Ellen DeGeneres Honors Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss: ‘I’m Heartbroken… I Loved Him With All My Heart’

    Ellen DeGeneres issued a heartfelt statement following the death of her friend and longtime colleague Stephen “Twitch” Boss, who died by suicide at age 40. Boss began DJing on “Ellen” in 2014 and remained on the daytime talk series until it ended in 2022. In 2020, DeGeneres named him an executive producer on the series. […]

  • Stephen "tWitch" Boss: Dancing DJ on The Ellen Show dies aged 40

    The dancer and actor was an integral part of Ellen DeGeneres' talk show until it ended this year.

  • Ellen DeGeneres, Kalen Allen Remember Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘Your Existence Alone Was Revolutionary’

    Viola Davis, Jada Pinkett Smith, Questlove, and more celebrities have paid tribute to the late dancer and television personality

  • Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' show's dancing DJ, dies at 40

    Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and a former contestant on “So You Think You Can Dance,” has died at the age of 40. His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement published Wednesday on People.com. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and

  • I loved him with all my heart: Ellen DeGeneres remembers Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

    tWitch’s death was confirmed by his wife in a statement released on Wednesday.

  • Coaching Association of Canada announces new mental health and sport project

    OTTAWA — The Coaching Association of Canada announced a new mental health and sport project funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada on Tuesday. The National Mental Health and Sport project will be launching in February 2023. CAC hopes to increase mental health literacy among coaches at all levels of sport and in all provinces and territories. "This project is an important opportunity for the CAC to raise awareness and literacy on mental health within the sport community," said Lorraine Lafr

  • Nigel Lythgoe Mourns the Death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'The Dance Community Will Be Reeling Today'

    The former So You Think You Can Dance judge shared that he was "heartbroken and devastated" by the loss of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

  • Ellen DeGeneres, Leah Remini and Questlove Mourn Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss: ‘Pure Love and Light’

    Hollywood paid tribute to the beloved choreographer, dancer and “Ellen” show DJ-turned-co-executive producer

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • AP source: Pistons' Cunningham to have season-ending surgery

    Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly. ESPN first reported that Cunningham would be having the season-ending procedure. Cunningh

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is