Ellen DeGeneres, Justin Timberlake, more mourn the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'I'm heartbroken'

Celebrities, including actors, singers and dancers, are remembering DJ and choreographer Stephen "tWitch" Boss for the light he spread across the world through dance.

The co-host of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" died by suicide at a hotel Tuesday, according to a report from the Los Angeles medical examiner. He was 40.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," his wife and fellow "So You Think You Can Dance" co-star said in a statement obtained by NBC News and People. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him."

Boss' community shared memories and tributes to their late friend on social media Wednesday, remembering the dancer as "sweet, kind and generous."

"I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him," DeGeneres wrote on Twitter with a photo of the two hugging after the show. "Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children."

Ellen DeGeneres is mourning the death of her co-star Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died Dec. 14, 2022, at 40.

"So You Think You Can Dance" judge Leah Remini shared a lengthy post of the ways Boss impacted her life.

"tWitch was always so kind to me and everyone who worked so hard behind the scenes. tWitch was the guy who played and interacted with his fans in the audience during commercial breaks, and he encouraged all the contestants when the cameras weren't rolling," Remini wrote. "He had such a passion and love for dance and guiding artists and the contestants on the show.

She posted her words and condolences with a video of him and JoJo Siwa dancing behind the judges' table during filming. "You will leave a big hole in many hearts."

Siwa shared her own tribute, calling Boss "a best friend and a mentor" and the world's "dance dad."

"Twitch always had the best advice. We had SO many laughs, smiles, and even cries together," she wrote, recalling their time together on "SYTYCD." "I know you’re in a better place now but man we are all gonna miss the hell outta you."

Justin Timberlake paid tribute to the dancer on Twitter, writing it was "heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors."

"I've known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community," he added. "He always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is going through."

"Take care of yourselves," Timberlake concluded. "LOVE that human in the mirror. Check on your people. Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time."

Take care of yourselves. LOVE that human in the mirror. Check on your people. Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time.



You will be missed, Sir. Rest Easy.

🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/rfe2NkhbCX — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) December 14, 2022

Jada Pinkett Smith shared a photo of herself with Boss and Donald Glover, saying "her heart aches" with news of his death.

"My condolences to all his loved ones that he has left behind. We had a lot of good times on the set of Magic Mike. He was so sweet, kind and generous," she wrote.

Boss was a staple on the "Ellen" show as the guest DJ, occasionally filled in for the daytime host and in 2020 was named co-executive producer. Media personality Kalen Allen, who was first discovered by DeGeneres and often worked with Boss, considered him a "brother" and "confidant."

"God knows, my heart is at a standstill because I have never known a friend like you. No words, dance, or show can adequately capture just how magnificent your existence was to this world and me," Allen wrote.

To my beloved friend, confidant, and brother…



God knows, my heart is at a standstill because I have never known a friend like you. No words, dance, or show can adequately capture just how magnificent your existence was to this world and me. pic.twitter.com/hm0sbefcpw — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) December 14, 2022

"I have no words man. May his family find resolution in this dark time. May we all find peace of mind in our everyday lives. Everyday is a winding road and you just may never know who is on the edge," Questlove wrote on Instagram.

"Twitch brought joy and love to people all over the world through music and through dance. My heart is heavy today for his family and all of those who knew and loved him," Kerry Washington shared on Instagram.

"He was a special one. A good man, a husband, an artist, a dancer, an entertainer, a bright light…He was extraordinary. He could do anything and he did it with a joy and grace and some swagger. Twitch, I’m at a loss… my heart seems to be frozen… like I don’t want to exhale, hoping that maybe if I don’t exhale, that someone will correct this horrible mistake. And all will be okay again," "Dancing with the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba posted on Instagram.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said it was "heartbreaking" to hear the news of tWitch's death.

"Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana," he wrote. "I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears."

Man I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch.

Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears.

So sorry Boss family. Stay strong. #stephenboss 🕊️ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 14, 2022

Paula Abdul tweeted: "tWitch greeted the world every day with a beautiful smile that was a direct reflection of his beautiful heart. He was a beacon of light & a true talent whose legacy & impact will live on in the dance community."

"Remembering a life well lived. Please keep the family of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss in your prayers," Billy Porter wrote on Instagram.

"We need to pray," Jennifer Hudson wrote on Twitter. "U never know what someone is going through. This breaks my heart."

We need to pray ! My God ! U never know what someone is going through. This breaks my heart. pic.twitter.com/EerC8h18JC — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) December 14, 2022

Colman Domingo wrote: "Live. Love. Go deep. Reach out. Listen. Hold someones hand and heart."

"This time of year is most difficult," he continued. "There is always light in the darkness."

Live. Love. Go deep. Reach out. Listen. Hold someones hand and heart. This time of year is most difficult. There is always light in the darkness. You will be okay. Hold on. Live. ❤️❤️✨❤️✨✨✨✨ RIP Twitch. — Colman Domingo (@colmandomingo) December 14, 2022

Mira Sorvino shared that her son called her to let her know about the death of tWitch.

"I send love & will pray for Allison Holker & their 3 children," she wrote. "I am so sad- his joyful talent lit up our hearts from the time my kids were small. Hold your loved ones dear!!This life is not promised to anyone."

Contributing: Pamela Avila, USA TODAY; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dies at 40: Ellen DeGeneres, more stars mourn