Ellen DeGeneres Looks Back on Her Many Memories with Stephen 'tWitch' Boss 1 Year After His Death: 'Miss Him So Much'

DeGeneres said Boss's death is "a reminder every single day that you just don't know what people are going through, because he was a happy guy, I thought, and I was really close to him. And he never shared that with me"

Mike Rozman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Ellen DeGeneres and Stephen "tWitch" Boss

Ellen DeGeneres is remembering the good times with her late friend Stephen “tWitch” Boss on the anniversary of his death.

In a touching tribute posted on Instagram, the former television host, 65, recalled her experiences working with Boss, who served as the DJ and a producer on her long-running talk show.

"I thought that I would share a couple of memories that I have," she began. “Well, first of all there are so many memories that I have of tWitch.”

"I love that every single day after the show we would sing and dance to some song. And then we would make each other laugh somehow," she continued. "And then we would walk off arm in arm and walk to my dressing room, which was the first one we got to and I would say, 'I love you,' and he'd say, 'Love you much.' And then he would walk off to his. And every single day, that's how we ended the show, arm in arm. I miss that."

The comedian also recalled one of their final trips together while filming the show, which came to an end in May 2022. The pair traveled to Last Vegas together where they saw the musical duo Silk Sonic perform.

"That was really fun. Singing to each other and just being in Vegas together was really fun," she shared as footage from the trip was shown.

DeGeneres also noted that she, Boss and the show’s executive producer, Andy Lassner, visited Miraval resort in Arizona, where the So You Think You Can Dance fan favorite climbed atop a pole, which she called “incredible.”

“He was so scared to do that,” she said as clips from the experience were shown. “And when he got on that pole, that high up, and stood, and then Andy had to join him? That was one of the most fun shoots that we’ve ever done and one of the last trips that we took.”

Mike Rozman/Warner Brothers//NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Ellen DeGeneres and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

The television personality concluded the video by sharing that Boss’ “memory lives on” following his death by suicide at age 40 last December.

"I love him so much. I miss him so much," she shared. "And it's a reminder every single day that you just don't know what people are going through, because he was a happy guy, I thought, and I was really close to him. And he never shared that with me."

She added: "So, that is sad, that he didn't feel like he could find a way out and share that he was struggling. Because we all would have done anything we could to help him. I miss him every single day but I have amazing memories of him.”

In September, DeGeneres remembered Boss on what would have been his 41st birthday.

In a touching tribute posted to Instagram, she shared, “Happy birthday, tWitch. I love you and I always will.”

Shortly after Boss' death, DeGeneres also honored the choreographer by posting a clip that aired during the final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which included a montage of her favorite moments with the late star. Some highlights included Boss teaching her how to dance and him becoming the show's DJ.

"Whenever he's not here it's just different … he's my pal, he's my sidekick, because we have this connection," she shared in the video. "Just looking over and he makes me laugh. He really, really makes me laugh."

"I love you tWitch and you know that much. We tell each other that every day when we say goodbye after the show, we both say love you," she continued. "He says love you so much and I say 'Love you.' And so he's never going to be out of my life. He's always a part of my life."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.



