Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga and Melissa McCarthy Join Elton John-Hosted Coronavirus Concert

More big names have signed on to participate in a star-studded benefit concert to raise relief funds for those impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

PEOPLE exclusively confirms Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga, Masked Singer‘s Ken Jeong, Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone are set to take part in the Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America concert hosted by Elton John on Sunday evening.

They join the previously announced group of stars including Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Camila Cabello, Mariah Carey, Dave Grohl, H.E.R, Tim McGraw and Sam Smith.

Celebrities will all be performing and sending messages from their respective homes while practicing social distancing.

In addition, Demi Lovato and Lizzo as well as Ciara and Russell Wilson are scheduled to pay tribute to healthcare professionals and local heroes who are working to fight the spread of the virus.

The one-hour commercial-free special, which aims to “help fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to celebrate the resilience and strength of the nation during this pandemic,” will encourage viewers to support the charitable organizations Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on FOX and will be streamed on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and the iHeartRadio app.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.