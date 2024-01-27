Ellen DeGeneres Hits the Gym as She Celebrates Her Birthday: 'This Is What 66 Looks Like'

"Happy Birthday to the strongest, sweetest, most brilliant person I know," wrote Portia De Rossi in her Instagram tribute to her wife

Portia de Rossi/Instagram Ellen DeGeneres getting a workout in on her birthday

Ellen DeGeneres is celebrating her birthday with a workout!

The former talk show host turned 66 years old on Friday, and her wife, Portia De Rossi, proudly shared an Instagram video of DeGeneres at the gym.

"Are you saying this is what 66 looks like?" DeGeneres said at the start of the video as she did a dumbbell shoulder press. "It's what your 66 looks like," De Rossi, 50, responded.

The video then cuts to clips of DeGeneres doing multiple pull-ups, a single-hand overhead press, and pushing a training sled. In the caption, De Ross shared how proud she was of her "daring wife."

"You continue to amaze me and inspire me. Happy Birthday to the strongest, sweetest, most brilliant person I know. I'm so lucky to be standing next to you as we share this incredible life together. I love you," her caption read.

DeGeneres shared the video on her Instagram Story and other birthday wishes from celebrity hairstylist Lea Journo, television personality Kym Douglas, Rosie McClelland, and The Ellen Show audience producer Claudia Gharibian.

Also included was a tribute from Kris Jenner, who shared photos of herself with DeGeneres and De Rossi on her Instagram Story, writing, "[I] am so blessed to have you in my life, and I love you madly." In an Instagram post, Jenner, 68, included some of those photos and called DeGeneres her "BFF."

Ellen DeGeneres/Instagram Kris Jenner wishes Ellen DeGeneres a Happy Birthday

"You are an amazing chicken wrangler, wife, friend, sister, daughter, and pickle ball champion! You are so kind, thoughtful, caring, FUNNY, generous, smart, creative, and oh so talented… and you really know your way around a re-model. I am so blessed to have you in my life and I love you madly," the caption read.

August was also a celebratory month for DeGeneres, as she and De Rossi marked 15 years of marriage.

"To my wife of 15 years. I fall more in love with you every day. My life is blessed because you're in it. Happy anniversary," DeGeneres wrote in a sweet Instagram tribute.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

In December, the two celebrated 19 years of dating and shared a video on Instagram offering dating advice to fans, including being honest and not taking your partner for granted.

