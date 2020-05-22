Ellen DeGeneres Gives Her Mom a Haircut for her 90th Birthday and She Doesn’t Like It — Yet

Ellen DeGeneres treated her mom to a haircut for her 90th birthday — but the birthday girl wasn't too impressed.

In a video clip shared on Instagram Thursday, the talk show host can be seen giving her mom Betty's hair a quarantine cut.

"90th birthday present for my Mama," DeGeneres, 62, captioned the video.

As DeGeneres trims the back of her mom's hair, Betty lets out some exclamations.

"It's not that short, mother, it's just taking the edges off," DeGeneres says in the video. "I promise you."

"Why am I letting her do this?" Betty asks the camera before breaking out into a rendition of "Happy Birthday."

"Another talent Ellen has," Betty says to the camera once her hair is more closely cropped. "What a kid."

"I hope you like it," DeGeneres tells her mom.

When DeGeneres is finished, Betty walks up to a mirror to see her daughter's handy work.

"Do you like it?" DeGeneres asks her mom.

"No, not yet, but when I wash it — oh, you really cut it short," she says.

DeGeneres has been candid about her struggles with boredom while social distancing during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I wish I had kids right now, I’m so bored," she previously told Chrissy Teigen and John Legend during a phone call in March.

"Ellen does not know how to do nothing and it’s still pretty early in the isolation game," Teigen later wrote on Twitter, sharing a clip of their brief phone conversation.

DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi recently donated $1 million toward COVID-19 relief efforts as part of the All-In Challenge, an initiative that aims to raise $100 million for non-profit organizations supporting vulnerable communities amid the coronavirus crisis. Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, Feeding America and World Central Kitchen are all organizations participating in the initiative.