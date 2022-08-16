Ellen DeGeneres Celebrates 14-Year Anniversary with Wife Portia de Rossi: 'I Love You'

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's marriage is officially 14 years strong!

To celebrate the longtime couple's latest relationship milestone, DeGeneres shared a video on Instagram featuring several sweet memories that have occurred during their time together. Among the highlighted moments included DeGeneres, 64, joking about the pair's height difference and de Rossi, 49, picking a candy that best described the their love life.

The former daytime host also captioned the post with a statement de Rossi made on their wedding day: "It's good to be loved. It's profound to be understood."

"I love you, @portiaderossi," DeGeneres continued. "Happy 14! ❤️"

DeGeneres and de Rossi wed in August 2008 after same-sex marriage was legalized in California. Last year, the Finding Dory star and the Arrested Development alum opened up about the couple's relationship dynamic.

"We've grown together as a couple, and we really consider each other and put our relationship first," de Rossi said in PEOPLE's 2021 Love Issue. "By doing that, you become a lot more solid. I can't imagine spending time with anyone but her."

"We think the same things, say the same things at the same time, finish each other's sandwiches — no, sentences," DeGeneres noted. "We're in a rhythm that's easy."

DeGeneres also pointed out that the couple is "lucky to have each other" and that they "practice a lot of gratitude."

DeGeneres previously called de Rossi her "perfect fit."

"I could say the same thing I've said in every relationship: 'I'm happy.' But there's happiness and there's love, and then there's completion," she told The Advocate in 2007. "It doesn't take away from any of the relationships that I've had, 'cause I've had amazing relationships. … But I feel like I found my perfect fit."