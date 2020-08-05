Ellen DeGeneres' Brother Vance Defends Talk Show Host: 'My Sister Is Being Viciously Attacked'

Ellen and Vance DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres' brother is coming to her defense amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the workplace culture on her TV show.

Vance DeGeneres, 65, called Ellen, 62, a "bright light in a dark world" and expressed frustration at the attacks against her in social media posts on Tuesday.

"If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don’t know my sister," Vance wrote on Twitter Tuesday. "She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world. She’s one of the kindest, most generous people you’ll ever meet. And one of the funniest."

On Facebook, the musician said that his younger sister is being "viciously attacked," and said that the criticism she is facing is "all bulls—."

"Ok, I need to say something. My sister is being viciously attacked. And let me assure you - it is all bulls—," he wrote. "I put up a simple statement yesterday that said 'I stand by Ellen.' Only a handful of my Facebook 'friends' responded to it. If you don't support Ellen, then you don't support me, so please unfriend me."

If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don’t know my sister. She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world. She’s one of the kindest, most generous people you’ll ever meet. And one of the funniest. — Vance DeGeneres (@vancedegeneres) August 4, 2020

RELATED: Kevin Hart Defends Ellen DeGeneres amid Show Scandal: 'She Has Treated My Family with Love'

"I'm sick and tired of my sister being attacked. She always has - and always will - stand against bullying of any kind," he continued.

"She's a smart, strong woman who has made a positive difference in the world. And to my friends who did respond with support for Ellen and my family, thank you so much. It means a lot."

View photos

Vance DeGeneres

Katy Perry and Kevin Hart also recently spoke up in defense of the Ellen DeGeneres Show host after an internal investigation was launched by WarnerMedia in response to former employees claims that the show's workplace environment is "toxic."

In response to the allegations, DeGeneres shared a lengthy apology with staffers, expressing disappointment that the show's workplace is not a "place of happiness." The comedian added that she is "glad the issues" were brought to her attention, and she is promising to do her "part" in pushing herself and others "to learn and grow."

View photos

Ron Galella/getty Vance and Ellen DeGeneres

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Show EP Says 'Nobody Is Going Off the Air' as Workplace Investigation Continues

WarnerBros. said in a statement that dozens of former and current employees had been interviewed about the show's work environment, and the network was "disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management."

The company said "several staffing changes" were identified in addition to "appropriate measures" that will be made to "address the issues that have been raised."

On Monday, Ellen's wife Portia de Rossi expressed her support, sharing a post on Instagram that read "I Stand by Ellen."

"To all our fans....we see you. Thank you for your support," the actress, 47, wrote in the caption.