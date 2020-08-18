Ellen DeGeneres Apologizes for Hurting Staffers' Feelings as 3 Producers 'Part Ways' with Show

Brooks Kraft/Getty Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres is apologizing to the staff of her talk show following accusations of a toxic workplace.

DeGeneres' second apology comes as three of The Ellen DeGeneres Show's top producers, Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman, have parted ways with the show following an internal investigation by WarnerMedia, a Warner Bros. spokesperson confirms to PEOPLE.

In an emotional video conference with staff on Monday, DeGeneres told staff she "wasn't perfect," a source who was on the call tells PEOPLE.

"I’m a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and I try to learn from my mistakes,” the host told staffers.

“I’m hearing that some people felt that I wasn’t kind or too short with them, or too impatient. I apologize to anybody if I’ve hurt your feelings in any way.”

During the video conference, “Ellen was emotional, she was emphatic about making it better and making herself more available," another source tells PEOPLE.

Ellen DeGeneres

"She acknowledged she can be introverted at times and she apologized if that was ever seen as hurtful," the source says. "They’re putting in real structures and resources for people so this never happens again and that is extremely important to Ellen. She was emotional seeing everybody. They’re family."

Another source tells PEOPLE that DeGeneres told staff that "she’s been dying to see them, that she couldn’t because of the investigation and she really wanted them to hear from her that this is a reset, things are changing and things are going to be better moving forward. And she’s committed to that."

As Glavin, Leman, and Norman — who were accused of sexual misconduct by former employees in a BuzzFeed News report — part ways with the show, Stephen "tWitch" Boss has been promoted from DJ to co-executive producers, PEOPLE confirms.

Leman and Norman have denied the allegations against them, while Glavin has not publicly addressed them.

Ellen DeGeneres, Stephen "tWitch" Boss

In addition to Boss' promotion, Variety was first to report news of Galvin, Leman and Norman's removal from the show. Executive producers Andy Lassner, Mary Connelly, and Derek Westervelt, who have all been with the show since it premiered in 2003, will continue on, Variety reported.

In a memo to staff obtained by PEOPLE on July 30, DeGeneres said that she was "disappointed" to learn of the accusations of a toxic work environment on the show.

"On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect," she began. "Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."

DeGeneres added that she accepted responsibility and was "committed to ensuring this does not happen again."

In the wake of the controversy surrounding the talk show, several voices have come out in support of DeGeneres, including Katy Perry, Kevin Hart, and her wife, Portia de Rossi.