Ellen credits her staff and thanks fans for 'sticking by' her after winning People’s Choice award

During Sunday’s E! People’s Choice Awards, Ellen DeGeneres took home the best daytime talk show award for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While she has won several awards for her show, this one was particularly special, given the recent trials and tribulations which she has been forced to address.

Over the summer, multiple employees accused the start and several producers on the show of creating a toxic work environment. After an investigation, and a couple of apologies from DeGeneres, three executive producers were fired. So Degeneres opened her acceptance speech by giving the credit to her staff.

“I am not only accepting this award for myself,” said Degeneres. “I’m accepting on behalf of my amazing crew, my amazing staff who make the show possible. They show up every single day, they give 100% of themselves, 100% of the time.”

DeGeneres also thanked her loyal fans for supporting her throughout the turbulent summer.

“I say thank you to the people, to all my fans, thank you for supporting me and sticking by me,” she said. “I cannot tell you how grateful I am and what this means to mean, it's more than I could possibly tell you, especially now.”

While her show has taken home a lot of PCA’s over the years, given the recent trials and tribulations, this award has a special place in Ellen’s heart.

“Thank you so much,” she said. “I'm going to wipe it down with Lysol and then put it on my shelf. I love you all, thank you.”

E! People’s Choice Awards originally aired Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!.

