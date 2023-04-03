ELLE UK Launches Why I… Move, A Podcast Exploring How Movement Makes Us Feel

OK McCausland

What gets you moving in the morning? Are you leaping out of bed and bounding to a nearby F45 class before starting work? Or is it repeatedly hitting the snooze button, a strong cup of coffee and very little movement at all?

Post-pandemic, almost half of UK women have said their physical health has got markedly worse. Meanwhile, 60% say it’s hard to find the motivation to get up and move, and 40% cite embarrassment as a barrier to exercise.

At ELLE, we’re determined to help break down some of those barriers, so we’re launching a podcast to do just that. The series – Why I… Move, in association with Nike – will see co-hosts Natasha Bird, Executive Editor (Digital) and Hannah Nathanson, Features Director, invite prominent women from the worlds of fashion, beauty, entertainment and sport to talk about how and, more importantly, why they fit movement into their schedules.

From Clara Amfo and Arlo Parks to Munroe Bergdorf and Isamaya Ffrench, we’ll be asking these busy women why movement is a priority for them. And we’ll be inviting Nike coaches like Dora Atim, and Nike trainers like Alex Hipwell and Sam Vora, to share their personal journeys through exercise, meditation and general wellbeing. Whether it’s putting on a pair of boxing gloves as an instant confidence boost, running outdoors to give the mind enough space to process emotion or swimming in freezing cold water as a way of hitting the reset button, we’ll explore how different forms of movement have impacted these women’s lives beyond their physical fitness.

Exercise can seem intimidating, expensive or competitive – the preserve of fitness enthusiasts and amateur athletes. But we want to tell a different side of the story. Whether it’s yoga for your mental health, a walking group that allows you time with close friends or, as Emma Dabiri reveals to us in her episode, a sea swim that helps connect you with your roots, you don’t need to be chasing a personal best or training for a marathon to have movement goals.

‘Podcasts have become a vital part of the ELLE woman’s media world’, says ELLE UK Editor-in-Chief Kenya Hunt. So I’m thrilled to launch our exciting new contribution to the audio landscape, Why I… Move, with our partner Nike. We’ve gathered a line-up of dynamic, inspiring guests including Clara Amfo, Isamaya Ffrench, Munroe Bergdorf, and more to talk about how movement impacts their life, work and sense of well-being. These are all women I admire greatly, and I feel honoured they are sharing their incredible stories with us.’

What’s more, as part of Nike’s sponsorship of Why I… Move, Nike coaches and trainers such as Dora Atim, Alex Hipwell and Sam Vora will join us to offer tips on everything from great nutrition to breathing techniques and how to harness the power of your menstrual cycle.

Start listening now, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music or wherever you get your podcasts.

And we’d love to hear what you think of each episode. If you’d like to share your thoughts, tag or DM us on Instagram @ELLEUK, or email us at podcasts@elleuk.com

