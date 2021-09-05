Elle King Welcomes First Baby with Fiancé Dan Tooker: 'Welcome to the World Lucky!'

Elle King pregnancy

Elle King's "Baby Outlaw" has arrived!

The singer, 32, welcomed her first child, Lucky Levi Tooker, with fiancé Dan Tooker on Wednesday, Sept. 1, she announced on Sunday.

"Very proud to announce the birth of our son, Lucky Levi Tooker. On Wednesday, September 1st at 12:06 pm, we welcomed 8 lbs., 1 oz. of absolute joy and love earthside," King shared in her Instagram post.

"We are all healthy and feeling so blessed! Welcome to the world Lucky!" she added alongside a photo of the happy family of three.

Back in March, the Grammy-nominated rocker revealed her exciting pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE.

"This is something that I have not only wanted since I could remember, but it's something that I have struggled with for a really long time," King said at the time. "Every single day of this pregnancy is such a miracle."

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer has struggled with infertility and previously suffered two pregnancy losses due to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition that causes a hormonal imbalance.

"It's such a major thing that so many people go through, but it's so secretive — like you have to go through it alone," King said of pregnancy loss. "Nobody talks about it. It's like you're supposed to feel shame; like you're not supposed to tell people before 12 weeks, because if you lose it, it's going to be embarrassing for you and you don't want other people to get their hopes up. Like, holy s—."

She added, "When I got pregnant, I told my mom, I told my dad, I told my sister, I told my brother, I told my closest friends. Because God forbid I go through that again, I'm going to need my support team. I'm going to need my family and the people that love me to say, 'It's okay.' "

"I've experienced loss and to go through that pain of losing two pregnancies, it just feels like life is over, life is done. You have to go through this intense and really just unbelievably draining and shocking grieving period. You feel like such a failure," King continued. "Then when [you get pregnant again], you're so afraid to enjoy it and be happy because you're so scared that it's going to be taken away. Just because I'm having a pregnancy that's going well now it doesn't mean that I'm over losing any pregnancy."

This time, though, "I'm learning to be happy for myself," King shared. "There's a lot of anxiety around it, but it's also very exciting."

King, the daughter of Rob Schneider, and Tooker, a 31-year-old tattoo artist with whom she got engaged last October, found out their happy news on Dec. 25. "I couldn't imagine a greater Christmas gift than a positive pregnancy test," King said.

The singer — who has been open about her past divorce and struggles with substance abuse and PTSD — said she wanted to share the story of her "high-risk pregnancy" in hopes of helping others.

"I just have the opportunity to share parts of my life with people out there. Whatever my platform is, I know that I have one. If you're going to share your f—ing life, share f—ing all of it," King said.