Elle Fanning Puts a Feminine Spin on a Relaxed Suit Look

Elle Fanning can always deliver a flawless suit look.

The actor was spotted out in New York City yesterday in a relaxed all-black fit that included a sleek, rolled-up blazer and ’90s-style low-rise suit pants. Elle cinched the pants at the waist with a black belt with a gold buckle, and put a feminine spin on the outfit with a black halter top. (A similar style is available at Henne.)

The star of The Great wrapped up the look with shiny black boots and gold jewelry, including a watch, some bracelets, and a ring. She wore her hair down and had on natural makeup.

Raymond Hall - Getty Images

The laid-back nine-to-five suit look is just the latest in a string of suits the actor has debuted this year. In March, she attended the Power Stylists Dinner in Los Angeles with sister Dakota Fanning while looking fabulous in a menswear-inspired ensemble. It was a dark gray pinstripe suit from Stella McCartney’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection, composed of a buttoned vest (which she wore by itself, without a shirt underneath) and low-rise, wide-leg trousers. She paired the sleek co-ord with shiny black platform heels and Cartier jewelry: a yellow gold Tank Française watch and three stacked gold Love bracelets.

Then, in May, Elle attended Chanel’s Cruise 2023–24 Los Angeles runway show in a sparkly all-black suit. The set was made up of a shimmering tweed blazer in a painterly white floral print and super-high-waisted pants entirely covered in sequins. She layered the blazer over a dainty black and silver top with a single button, and no bra underneath. Elle finished the dazzling party look with leather heeled boots and a mini quilted leather Chanel purse with a chain strap.

