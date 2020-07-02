Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult series The Great renewed for season 2 by Hulu

From Digital Spy

Elle Fanning's reign on Hulu isn't coming to an end yet, as The Great has been officially renewed for a second season.

Initially billed as a limited series, The Great is a semi-historical satire following the rise of Catherine the Great (Fanning), the longest-reigning ruler in Russia's history. X-Men actor Nicholas Hoult stars as her husband, Peter III.

The 10-episode series, which was created by The Favourite's Tony McNamara, premiered on Hulu back in May, and when confirming the second season, Hulu said that The Great was "one of the top performing original comedies" on the service, although it didn't give any ratings information (via Deadline).



Photo credit: Hulu

Elle Fanning also celebrated the news of The Great's second season in a post on Instagram in which she promised that she'd "get" co-star Nicholas Hoult this time around.

"I can't hold it any longer! THE GREAT is renewed for a SEASON 2!!!!!" she wrote. "Okay, now seriously @nicholashoult I'm going to get you this time..."

Alongside Elle and Nicholas, The Great also stars Sacha Dhawan, Phoebe Fox, Sebastian de Souza, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield and more.

Earlier this year, Elle opened up about filming the show's sex scenes with co-star Nicholas Hoult, sharing that there were some days were the pair were left "crying with laughter".

"Nick has to say some very bizarre lines that most of the time I was biting a pillow laughing so hard," she remembered.

"I think we both like to challenge ourselves, Nick and I, and we're trying to push each other's buttons and he's trying to make me laugh and trying to go there. So I think it really helps those scenes. But especially the scene where [they have to] count his thrusts to 100, that scene, we were dying."

Photo credit: Hulu

"There's a real wide shot where we had to kind of go through the motions because we're way in the background and the other characters are talking," she continued.

"And it was hard. We were just crying with laughter. So yeah, those days were actually quite enjoyable. They were funny."

The Great airs on Hulu in the US. If you're in the UK, you'll be able to watch via STARZplay or on Channel 4.

