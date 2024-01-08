Elle Fanning Is So Lovely in a Rosette Slipdress at a Golden Globes After-Party

Elle Fanning made quite an entrance at the Golden Globes after-party last night, looking sleek in a lovely black slipdress, with boyfriend Gus Wenner by her side.

The stunning dress featured a deep V neck, dainty spaghetti straps, and a semi-sheer long skirt. At the center, a white rosette broke the all-black color scheme and supplied a soft, feminine contrast. (It was a hot, nighttime spin on her vintage red-carpet look, a silky ivory strapless gown with a big bow at the front.)

The star of The Great accented the party outfit with shiny black heels, a silky ivory clutch with a crystal-embellished buckle, and a white diamond choker necklace. She wore minimal, glowy makeup and had her hair styled in a neat side-parted bun.

Next to her, Gus looked suave in a classic black tux and black velvet loafers. He accessorized with only a gold watch.

Getty Images

Elle has been dating Gus, CEO of Rolling Stone magazine, for some months now. In November, they were spotted walking hand in hand around New York City after a dinner date with friends.

Elle has not spoken publicly about the romance, which began months after she ended her five-year relationship with fellow actor Max Minghella. “But I’m a hopeless romantic. I believe in love at first sight. Call me crazy, but I believe in those things. I feel that it’s my destiny,” she told Harper’s Bazaar U.K. in April.

The actor did an interview with Rolling Stone in 2018, but it is unclear how she connected with and began dating Gus. The businessman was previously linked to singer and actor Maya Hawke, in 2019, and model Jessica Gomes, in 2018.

