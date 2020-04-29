Elle Fanning Gets Extra Creative With a Red Lip While at Home

If you thought quarantine meant that the red lip is a detail deferred, think again—in Elle Fanning's world, time spent at home is just an opportunity to double-down on the classic makeup note. Today on Instagram, Fanning offered a pop of bold crimson pulled across lips and lids alike.

"How I’m getting creative," Fanning captioned the post. Along with a slapdash, outside-the-lines lip, a graphic cat-eye painted with the same lipstick ensured that the moment was both monochromatic and decidedly playful, a feel furthered by Fanning's selfie expressions. A taut nape-of-the-neck knot brought all focus to Fanning's face, though her slightly grown-out roots offered an ever-relatable bit of punctuation. The look was proof positive that the rules of application are nonexistent—and now is the ideal time for some nonlinear, colorful thinking. Let your complexion be your palette—you may just exit quarantine with a new aesthetic signature.

Originally Appeared on Vogue

