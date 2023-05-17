Elle Fanning Channeled Cinderella In A Blue Dress And Princess Gown At Cannes Film Festival

Elle Fanning, the fashion princess of Cannes Film Festival in years past, has returned to her throne. The star of The Great was photographed during day one of the festival in two exquisite looks. Fanning started with a modern Cinderella-like ensemble, posing in a blue Khaite dress with a choker neckline and Cartier jewellery. Photographers captured her posing in a hotel balcony window.

Photopix - Getty Images

Then, on the red carpet for the premiere of Jeanne du Barry, she brought out the real princess dress: a cream and silver gown by Alexander McQueen. She accessorized with Cartier jewelry again.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Claire-Lise Havet - Getty Images

Getty Images

Fanning went viral last week for her remarks on the Happy Sad Confused podcast about her Instagram following costing her a role in a major franchise.

She recalled, via Variety, 'I did try out for…I’m not going to say what it was, but I didn’t get a part once for something big because—it might not have just been this reason, but this was the feedback that I heard—was because I didn’t have enough Instagram followers at the time. So that was a little like…I firmly don’t believe in not getting a part [for that]. It was for a bigger thing, a franchise thing.'

She is still open to opportunities like that though: 'I would never say no to those things, but I would have to have a meeting and really talk to see what it is,' she said. 'I didn’t have to go through what Nick [Hoult] did…they made him try the [Batman] suit on [when he auditioned for The Batman, a part that Robert Pattinson ultimately got]. You need a balance. If you want to do your indie work, especially in producing now…[having a big franchise] does make you breathe better.'

You Might Also Like