Elle Edwards: Third person arrested over Christmas Eve shooting released on bail

Elle Edwards (PA Media)

A third person arrested over the killing of Elle Edwards in a Merseyside Pub on Christmas Eve has been released from custody by police.

Merseyside Police confirmed on Saturday that the 31-year-old man from Tranmere has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Ms Edwards was killed in a shooting at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, on Christmas Eve.

Detectives have said she was not believed to have been the intended target of the attack.

On Monday, a 30-year-old man from Tranmere was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

They have both since been released from custody. The 30-year-old man was recalled to prison on licence, while the 19-year-old woman was bailed.

