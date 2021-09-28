EllaLink and BSO launch strategic partnership to develop financial markets between Europe and Latin America

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BSO, the global pioneering infrastructure and connectivity provider, and EllaLink, the express optical platform between Europe and Latin America, announced today plans to develop the financial markets between Europe and Latin America in order to commercialise low latency services for their customers.



To date, European and Asian firms wanting to trade the Brazilian markets have had to transit through the US. With the launch of EllaLink in June, trading strategies in Brazil and South America that were previously uneconomic for international entities have become much more attractive.

BSO has partnered with EllaLink at a strategic level to put in place the necessary ultra-low latency connectivity and infrastructure to enable trading firms from around the world to access the Latin American exchange, and to capitalise on the opportunities that it offers. These new routes will open up a wide range of possibilities for proprietary trading firms, capital banks, hedge funds and other market participants, across multiple asset classes.

“We are proud to be the preferred supplier for EllaLink in the capital markets sector. Our work to connect those in emerging markets with other trading networks around the globe has garnered significant results for the regions in question, even at this early stage. With this rapid progress in mind, BSO is well-placed to ensure that firms who want to access the Brazilian market have everything they need,” said Michael Ourabah, Chief Executive Officer, BSO.

Vincent Gatineau, EllaLink Chief Marketing & Sales Officer, added “Our partnership with BSO further demonstrates EllaLink’s ability to recognise the needs of the global markets and to provide services that will bring financial communities together. We are excited to say that EllaLink’s direct routing provides a significant latency advantage over competing networks, creating new opportunities for our partners and customers.”

About EllaLink

EllaLink is an advanced optical platform offering secure high-capacity connectivity on a unique low latency transatlantic route serving the growing needs of the Latin American and European markets. The EllaLink network directly connects Brazil and Europe, linking the major hubs of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Fortaleza with Lisbon, Madrid and Marseille.

The EllaLink System has been built with state-of-the-art coherent technology initially offering 100Tbps of capacity over four direct fibre pairs between Europe and Brazil. EllaLink is a privately funded and independent company committed to providing products and services on a Carrier Neutral and Open Access basis. Marguerite II, a pan-European equity fund active in the renewables, energy, transport and digital infrastructure sectors, is the main shareholder of EllaLink.

About BSO

Founded in 2004 and with a heritage serving the world’s largest financial institutions, BSO is a global pioneering infrastructure and connectivity provider, serving more than 600 data-intensive businesses across diverse markets such as financial services, technology, energy, ecommerce, media and more. The company owns and provides mission-critical infrastructure, including network connectivity, cloud solutions, managed services and hosting, that are specific and dedicated to each customer served.

BSO’s network comprises 240+ PoPs across 33 markets, 40+ cloud on-ramps, is integrated with all major public cloud providers and connects to 75+ on-net internet exchanges and 30+ stock exchanges. Its team of experts work closely with customers to create solutions that meet the detailed and specific needs of their business, providing the latency, resilience and security they need regardless of location.

BSO is headquartered in Ireland but has 11 offices around the world including: London, New York, Paris, Dubai, Hong Kong and Singapore.

