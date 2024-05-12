Ella Toone wondergoal shapes Women’s FA Cup final and Manchester United’s future

Ella Toone celebrates her opening goal (AFP/Getty)

Wembley was hot and Ella Toone was red in the face, the frustration of missed chances in the Women’s FA Cup final written clear. As Tottenham Hotspur clung on, Manchester United risked history repeating itself. These are the days that can pass you by in a moment, that can slip by under the glare of the May sunshine. But then, right on the stroke of half time, everything changed. Once again, it was Toone who took charge. With a special goal from the edge of the box, at the end of a driving run, it was Toone who shattered the illusion of United and Spurs sharing a level playing field in the meeting of first-time finalists. An outrageous strike shaped a one-sided final.

Toone seems to thrive on the big stage and produced another defining contribution on it. The 24-year-old midfielder scored for the fourth time in her seventh appearance at Wembley, adding to goals in the Euros final against Germany, the Finalissima against Brazil, and a last-minute winner against the Netherlands in the Nations League. But this was her most important goal for United, a moment of class and quality to light up any Wembley occasion, delivered after taking the cup final by the scruff of its net and bending it to her will.

Toone’s strike found the top corner (Reuters)

For United, the pain of last year’s defeat to Chelsea was transformed into the joy of an afternoon procession. There was relief for Marc Skinner, who would have been under further pressure had a fifth-place finish in the WSL been followed by a consecutive defeat in the FA Cup final. The manager had the United stalwarts to thank, in Toone for her stunning opener, and captain Katie Zelem for a composed display in midfield and a series of set-piece deliveries that caused mayhem in the Tottenham box all afternoon. Mary Earps had been the hero as United earnt revenge over Chelsea in the semi-finals. As they did against Emma Hayes’s side, Rachel Williams and Lucia Garcia were both on target – the Spaniard putting the final beyond doubt with her late double.

Story continues

It quickly became an occasion where Tottenham appeared overawed. Their naivety in attack was followed by a lack of concentration in defence when they finally conceded the set-piece goal United had threatened all afternoon. Zelem’s delivery from wide found Williams who, at the third attempt, rose to head into the far corner. For Williams, 14 years on from winning the FA Cup with Birmingham City, this represented a full-circle moment – an FA Cup champion again, this time in front of a crowd of 76,082. There would be more painful memories for the Tottenham goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer, also an FA Cup winner with Williams in 2012, when she passed straight to Garcia. The third was a gift for United and Garica would go on to plunder a fourth.

Garcia added United’s third and fourth goals at Wembley (Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Before kick-off, Tottenham, who late on hit the bar through captain Bethany England, could walk down Wembley Way and bask in the sunlight of a first Women’s FA Cup final; for United, this was a game with a harder edge, one that would ultimately determine if their season had been a success or a failure, that could determine futures and eras. Sir Jim Ratcliffe was absent, the United presence in the royal box led by Avram Glazer. Daniel Levy was there for Spurs; Ossie Ardilles and Ricardo Villa, the Argentine cult heroes of Tottenham’s FA Cup victory in 1981, represented the club’s glorious past. Yet, at Spurs, its women’s team has only existed within the club from 1991. At United, the incarnation of this side was born only in 2018.

It now has silverware. At full time, Toone ran back onto the pitch, arms aloft. Earps spoke of a “difficult season” that now has a golden ending and could change the club’s direction, too. United, as if sensing it, started well, showing their authority. In fact, Toone’s sensational strike was foreshadowed within the opening moments of the final. The midfielder set up United’s first chance from what was their opening passage of play, roaming forward from the halfway line after a neat exchange between Jayde Riviere and Lisa Naaslund. Toone slipped in Leah Galton, who was denied by the goalkeeper Spencer, covering her angles well at the near post.

The cup final attendance was larger than that for Man United’s men’s side at Old Trafford the same afternoon (Reuters)

It led to the first of several deliveries from United captain Zelem that sparked panic in the Tottenham box. Spurs struggled to clear but United failed to take advantage. Williams twice headed off target, Garcia headed over from two yards out, as Evalina Summanen reacted bravely to put her off. Toone herself lifted over the bar from close range, following a knock-down from Williams. Millie Turner’s effort was then cleared off the line by Martha Thomas. Spurs were moments from getting in at half time level.

This was a proud day for the club and the first chorus of “Come on You Spurs” echoed wonderfully from the far end. United’s growing angst was clear, in rushed passes and speculative shots from outside the area. Spurs are a clever, lively team, full of switches and rotations. But their plan under Robert Vilahamn left Spurs susceptible to the counterattack. As Hannah Blundell intercepted sharply to cut out a pass from Jessica Naz on the edge of the penalty box, Tottenham were caught with too many forward, too large a gap between defence and attack.

United clicked into gear, gleefully accepting the opportunity to attack into space. The holding midfielder Summanen was isolated and cut out by Nasslund’s precise ball into Toone. From there, the moment of the cup final was all of Toone’s own making, surging forward, ducking inside the recovering Summanen as she slid in on the edge of the box, flashing a bending, dipping drive into the top corner. Toone ran back to the bench, gripping the badge, roaring in delight. It’s easy to forget, after Williams and Garcia put the final beyond Spurs, how much tension there had been before. Toone, once again, left nothing to chance.