Ella Toone sent off as Manchester United return to top of Women’s Super League

Manchester United moved back top of the Women’s Super League with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham despite having Ella Toone sent off 10 minutes from the end of Sunday’s match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The visitors broke the deadlock midway through the second half of a hard-fought contest when Leah Galton smashed high into the net for her fifth goal of the season.

Spurs equalised on 75 minutes through a superb solo effort from January signing Beth England, who responded to her national-team snub by scoring a fourth goal for her new club with a superb solo effort, but United re-established their lead a minute later when Molly Bartrip turned the ball into her own net.

Manchester United ran out 2-1 winners at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (John Walton/PA)

United were forced to play the final 10 minutes with 10 players after Toone saw red for shoving Eveliina Summanen, but Marc Skinner’s side saw out the victory.

Elsewhere, Jordan Nobbs’ hat-trick helped Aston Villa extend their unbeaten run to four games with a 6-2 thrashing of Brighton at Broadfield Stadium.

The hosts made a fast start with a goal through Julia Zigiotti Olme but Villa then embarked on a first-half onslaught with five goals before the break courtesy of Lucy Staniforth, Kirsty Hanson, Rachel Daly and a Nobbs double.

Brighton pulled one back through Danielle Carter’s penalty but Nobbs completed her hat-trick in style when she slammed home from 30 yards.

Bottom club Leicester picked up just their second WSL win of the season with a 1-0 triumph over Liverpool at Prenton Park.

Hannah Cain grabbed the only goal of the game in the eighth minute, slotting into the bottom-right corner following Courtney Nevin’s cross to help her side move just a point behind second-bottom Reading.