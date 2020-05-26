Ella Balinska’s ‘Run Sweetheart Run’ Acquired by Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios has acquired Blumhouse Productions and Automatik’s “Run Sweetheart Run,” a thriller that premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Written and directed by Shana Feste, “Run Sweetheart Run” stars Ella Balinska, Pilou Asbæk, Aml Ameen, Dayo Okeniyi, Betsy Brandt, Clark Gregg and Shohreh Aghdashloo. The film was also a 2020 SXSW Film Festival feature selection before the festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Run Sweetheart Run” is about a blind date that turns violent and a woman has to get home on foot through Los Angeles — as she’s pursued by her date.

“As crazy as audiences may find the film protagonist’s experience, I wrote and directed a film that is based on a very personal story for me and I’m thrilled that a global audience will have the chance to see it soon on Amazon Prime,” Feste said. “I’m also grateful to my friends at Universal and Blumhouse for their unending support of the film.”

Jason Blum, CEO and founder of Blumhouse Productions, added: “Shana is a supremely talented writer and director, and we were fortunate to collaborate with her to help bring her vision to fruition. I’m thrilled that movie-loving audiences around the world will get to see the film soon.”

“Run Sweetheart Run” will not be a part of the previously announced Amazon/Blumhouse TV slate.

Feste produced with Blum and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones. Jennifer Besser, Couper Samuelson, Bea Sequeira and Jeanette Volturno are executive producers.

The film was previously slated for a theatrical release through Blumhouse Tilt.

