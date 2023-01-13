Elks renew 'The Manny Show,' re-sign veteran receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux

·2 min read

The "Manny Show" has been renewed for another season.

Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux re-signed with the Edmonton Elks on Friday for a one-year deal. Arceneaux will return for his second season in Edmonton and 11th in the CFL. ​

“There was unfinished business with how the 2022 season went,” said Arceneaux. “I just felt there was so much more I had to give on and off the field.

"If God was going to give me an opportunity to come back and play the game that I love and take so much pride in, it's one of those opportunities that I couldn't just leave on the table.”

The 35-year-old receiver suited up for the Elks in 12 games in 2022, recording 39 receptions for 513 yards and one touchdown. Arceneaux ranked second on the team with 228 yards after catch and had a season-long reception of 66 yards.

Arceneaux is a two-time CFL all-star and three-time West Division all-star, with four seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards. He is the career leader among active players for receptions (617), receiving yards (8,931), and touchdown catches (59).

He has played in 152 regular-season games with the B.C. Lions (2009-10, 2013-18), Saskatchewan Roughriders (2019) and Edmonton (2022).

Arceneaux received the Tom Pate Memorial Award from the CFL Players’ Association in 2022, recognizing outstanding sportsmanship and significant contribution to team and community. He was also recipient of the David Boone Award, presented annually to the Elks player for characteristics displayed on the field and in the community.

“I want to help shift the culture in the locker room, and do everything I can to help the coaches, help those young players, bring them along, teach them what it is to be a pro," said Arceneaux.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2023.

The Canadian Press

