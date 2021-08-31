Elks release offensive lineman Jacob Ruby for breach of COVID protocols

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have released offensive lineman Jacob Ruby for breaching the team's COVID-19 protocols.

The Elks announced Ruby's release Tuesday, the last day of the team's 10-day isolation period for Tier 1 players, coaches and staff following an outbreak of COVID-19 among players.

The team did not say what Ruby had done, but said in a statement that the move was part of the club's "ongoing commitment to strictly following the CFL’s COVID protocols."

Ruby signed with Edmonton in 2017 after breaking into the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes in 2015.

The Elks have been in isolation since the onset of a COVID-19 outbreak that affected 13 players. The outbreak led to the postponement of the Elks' Aug. 26 game against the Argonauts in Toronto.

Edmonton's next game is Sept. 6 at Calgary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2021.

The Canadian Press