Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius to miss season finale with spleen injury

Edmonton Elks starting quarterback Taylor Cornelius is set to miss the team's season finale due to a spleen injury, the team announced Monday.

Cornelius suffered the injury on Saturday in the team's 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. He was sent to the hospital that evening and remains there for observation.

The team says the Oklahoma State product is expected to make a full recovery.

Cornelius, 27, is in his second season with Edmonton, having signed a two-year contract extension with the team on Sept. 14.

In 12 games as the team's starter this year, Cornelius has thrown for 2,768 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 57.4 per cent of his passes for the 4-13 Elks. He has also rushed for 502 yards and seven touchdowns.

Edmonton will close its season against the visiting B.C. Lions on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2022.

The Canadian Press