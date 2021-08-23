Elks say nine players have tested positive for COVID-19, team in isolation

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks say nine players have tested positive for COVID-19.

The update comes a day after the CFL postponed Thursday's game between the Argonauts and Elks at Toronto after an unspecified number of Edmonton players tested positive.

The Elks confirmed that five players tested positive on Sunday and four additional players tested positive today.

Team president and chief executive officer Chris Presson said players and staff are isolating and the team's practice facility has been shut down for seven days.

Presson said players and staff are undergoing daily testing and the team won't resume activities until it is clear of the outbreak.

He added that he believes the postponed game will be made up at some point in the season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press