Elk mating calls are echoing in Yellowstone now. Listen to the ‘chilling’ shrieks

Elk in Yellowstone National Park are letting out blaring screams — and recognizing them could keep you safe.

The elk mating season, also called the rut, typically happens from early September to mid-October, according to the National Park Service.

“Bulls bugle to announce their availability and fitness to females and to warn and challenge other bulls,” the National Park Service said on its website. “When answered, bulls move toward one another and sometimes engage in battle for access to the cows.”

The sound is piercing, video Yellowstone posted Friday showed. Some people compare it to a “little girl screaming.” Others say the noise is unforgettable.

“He is beautiful,” one commenter said. “That scream is chilling. I think if I was a female elk I would run.”

The elks’ bugle can echo through Yellowstone in the fall, the park said. While the sound may be intriguing, it could turn dangerous.

“While this iconic song is a beautiful backdrop to fall in Yellowstone, remember that bull elk can be extremely dangerous during this time,” park officials said. “Always keep at least 25 yards from elk.”

When the shriek is answered, the elk will sometimes fight “for access to the cows,” crashing their antlers together and “wrestle for dominance,” the National Park Service said. It can be loud and strenuous for the elk.

There are between 10,000 and 20,000 elk in Yellowstone during the summer. Males can weigh up to 700 pounds and females can weigh 500.

People who have been caught near elk during this time have been seriously hurt, the National Park Service said. The animal can run quickly and change direction without warning.