Elk Grove police seek public’s help after landscaper robbed at gunpoint and assaulted

Investigators were seeking help from Elk Grove residents near South Camden Way after a landscaper was robbed at gunpoint by a masked suspect Monday morning, police said.

The armed robbery occurred about 6:45 a.m. when the landscaper was getting ready to mow the greenbelt around South Camden Way near Camden Park, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

The unidentified robber was wearing dark clothing and a black face mask. Police said the suspect brandished a gun and demanded that the landscaper hand over all his belongings. The victim then gave the suspect his belongings.

Police said the suspect then assaulted the victim before running away. The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries. The Police Department did not indicate the extent of his injuries.

Officers searched the area for the suspect and canvassed the surrounding area for security camera video that could help with the investigation. Detectives on Monday afternoon asked anyone who lives in the area to check their security camera video 30 minutes to an hour before and after the time of the armed robbery for the suspect.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the robbery or video of the incident to call the Police Department at 916-714-5115.