Elk Grove police chief Albright announces retirement, capping long law enforcement career

Elk Grove Chief of Police Timothy Albright is retiring, closing out a 32-year career in law enforcement, city officials announced.

“It has been an honor to work alongside the men and women of the Elk Grove Police Department who work with passion and empathy to keep Elk Grove safe and thriving,” Albright said in a statement Monday posted to the department’s Facebook page, adding he wants to spend more time with wife, Kristina, and their three children. “Elk Grove really is a special place and I am so fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve this great organization and this great community.”

Albright’s last day is expected to be sometime in late March, officials said in the lengthy statement announcing the chief’s decision.

“Chief Albright has done an incredible job leading our police department. He has supported numerous programs that have better connected law enforcement with our community and we are a stronger and safer community thanks to his leadership,” Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said in the statement.

A former Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy, Albright was sworn is as Elk Grove’s fourth police chief in 2019, capping a 16-year run with the department that began in 2006 as a member of the group of sworn officers that became Elk Grove’s first police department.

Elk Grove, incorporated in 2000, had been patrolled by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office until the activation of the city’s police department.

Albright made his way from sergeant through the new department’s leadership ranks, serving as a patrol watch commander, investigations division commander and operations commander before taking on the department’s top job in 2019.

Prior to his service in Elk Grove, Albright served with the University of California, Davis, and Placer County Sheriff’s Department.

He is credited with expanding outreach to the community by establishing a Community Engagement Unit; growing the department’s homeless outreach and crisis support teams; and expanding his officers’ use of body and dashboard cameras during his tenure.

Albright will work with Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann in the city’s search for a new chief, city officials said. Behrmann said Albright “has shown a deep commitment to our community,” adding, “His efforts to build trust and develop a culture within the department that values transparency, accountability and performance, leave an enduring legacy in our city.”