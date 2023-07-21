Elk Grove opens cooling site as triple-digit heat bakes Sacramento region. Here’s where

The Elk Grove Police Department will remain open as a cooling center through Saturday as the Sacramento region endures another round of hazardous heat.

Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the shelter, located in the lobby of the station house, 8400 Laguna Palms Way, opened Thursday and is open to anyone who lacks shelter or adequate home cooling. A limited number of animal kennels are available for house pets.

Elk Grove police and volunteers will staff the cooling center.

Temperatures in some valley locations are expected to soar as high as 112 degrees this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Sacramento was forecast to reach 108 degrees Friday afternoon and 105 degrees Saturday.

Weather forecasters in Sacramento have declared a heat advisory through 11 p.m. Saturday and say the area is under widespread moderate heat risk with areas of major heat risk. That means the extreme temperatures affect anyone without effective cooling or hydration.

Forecasters say people should consider canceling outdoor activities during the heat of the day and stay cool and hydrated to avoid risk.