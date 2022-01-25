Elk Grove to honor fallen motor officer Tuesday in citywide procession

A procession carrying the body of motor officer Tyler Lenehan through Elk Grove will be held Tuesday morning, Elk Grove police announced.

Lenehan was killed early Friday when a wrong-way driver collided with his patrol motorcycle on Highway 99 in Sacramento as he headed to work. The six-year Elk Grove law enforcement veteran, who also served with the Galt and Citrus Heights police departments, leaves behind a wife and two children.

Lenehan is the first Elk Grove police officer to die on duty in the city’s history.

The 10:45 a.m. procession will begin on westbound Laguna Boulevard from Highway 99 and wend south onto Laguna Springs Drive, past the Elk Grove Police Department and toward Elk Grove Boulevard.

On Elk Grove Boulevard, the motorcade will continue east to Elk Grove Florin Road before turning onto Bond Road. From Bond Road, the procession leads west onto northbound Highway 99, then east onto Highway 50 for the drive to Green Valley Mortuary, 3004 Alexandrite Drive in Rescue. The procession will exit the highway near Bass Lake Road for the final drive to Green Valley.

There, public viewings are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28.

A number of roads in Elk Grove will be closed to accommodate the procession:

Laguna Boulevard between Highway 99 and Laguna Springs Drive





Laguna Springs Drive between Laguna Boulevard and Elk Grove Boulevard





Elk Grove Boulevard between Laguna Springs Drive and Elk Grove Florin Road





Elk Grove Florin Road between Elk Grove Boulevard and Bond Road





Bond Road between Elk Grove Florin Road and Highway 99





Elk Grove police have also established a public memorial in the lobby of the department, 8380 Laguna Palms Way, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Lenehan’s memorial service.

A date for the service has yet to be announced.