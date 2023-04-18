Elk Grove celebrates all things craft beer, cider, wine and more at annual brewfest

Saturday marks the return of Elk Grove Brewfest, the annual celebration of all things beer at Elk Grove Regional Park.

Brewers, cidermakers and vintners from across the Sacramento region and California will be on board for the afternoon event, 2-6 p.m., including Elk Grove craft brewers Flatland, Tilted Mash and Waterman; and Sacramento standard bearers Big Sexy, Track 7, High Water and New Glory.

Also on tap, music on three stages from deejays Nocturnal and Lions in Paris and live acts Thunder Cover and Inverness 95; food and games.

Tickets for the 21-and-over event are $50 for 3-6 p.m. general admission, which includes unlimited beer, wine, ciders and a tasting cup. VIP tickets are $75. Ticketholders receive early 2 p.m. access, and access to the festival’s VIP area and beer pours. Admission is $15 for designated drivers.

Elk Grove Regional Park is located 9950 Elk Grove Florin Road.