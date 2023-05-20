Do ELK-Desa Resources Berhad's (KLSE:ELKDESA) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like ELK-Desa Resources Berhad (KLSE:ELKDESA). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

ELK-Desa Resources Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. ELK-Desa Resources Berhad managed to grow EPS by 6.7% per year, over three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't anything to write home about, it does show the business is growing.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that ELK-Desa Resources Berhad's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for ELK-Desa Resources Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 27% to RM138m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are ELK-Desa Resources Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that ELK-Desa Resources Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM122m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 23% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like ELK-Desa Resources Berhad with market caps under RM907m is about RM517k.

ELK-Desa Resources Berhad's CEO only received compensation totalling RM60k in the year to March 2022. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does ELK-Desa Resources Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, ELK-Desa Resources Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for ELK-Desa Resources Berhad, but the fun does not stop there. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. You still need to take note of risks, for example - ELK-Desa Resources Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

