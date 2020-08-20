Warren touts Biden's 'really good plans'

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren made her case for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during her Wednesday night Democratic National Convention speech.

Warren, a stalwart of the Democrats’ progressive wing, argued that Biden is uniquely qualified to lift the nearly 30 million jobless Americans out of unemployment.



“I love a good plan, and Joe Biden has some really good plans — plans to bring back union jobs in manufacturing and create new union jobs in clean energy. Plans to increase Social Security benefits, cancel billions in student loan debt and make our bankruptcy laws work for families instead of the creditors who cheat them,” said Warren.

In recent months, Warren has assumed an unofficial role as a Biden policy adviser. Biden, in turn, has adopted more progressive plans to improve Social Security, reduce the burden of student loans and help the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

In her speech on the third night of the convention, Warren criticized President Trump’s pandemic response, saying he “failed miserably” at his “biggest test.”

“Donald Trump’s ignorance and incompetence have always been a danger to our country. COVID-19 was Trump’s biggest test. He failed miserably. Today, America has the most COVID deaths in the world and economic collapse — and both crises are falling hardest on Black and brown families.”

Warren is one of the most high-profile progressive leaders to speak at the convention so far. Although Sen. Bernie Sanders gave a live address on Monday night, other more left-wing Democratic politicians have been allotted little time to speak at the convention. A number of pro-Biden Republicans, however, have been given prime speaking slots, to the consternation of some progressives.

Warren, a former elementary school teacher who would go on to teach at Harvard Law, delivered her remarks from the Springfield Early Childhood Education Center in Massachusetts. Once a leading contender for the nomination, Warren withdrew from the race in March after a string of losses in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and her home state of Massachusetts.

Warren was widely rumored to be a finalist for Biden’s running mate, a job that ultimately went to Kamala Harris, a more moderate Democratic senator from California.

In a night featuring speeches made by Democratic women leaders, Warren stressed the necessity of affordable childcare — a tentpole policy of her own campaign.

“It’s time to recognize that childcare is part of the basic infrastructure of this nation — it’s infrastructure for families. Joe and Kamala will make high-quality childcare affordable for every family, make preschool universal and raise the wages for every childcare worker. That’s just one plan, but it gives you an idea of how we get this country working for everyone.”

