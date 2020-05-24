Elizabeth Warren to host private fundraiser for Biden: NY Times FILE PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Biden shakes hands with Senator Warren in Westerville

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has agreed to host a high-dollar fundraising event for Joe Biden's presidential campaign, the New York Times reported on Saturday, citing three people familiar with the plans.

Warren will host the online event on June 15, reported the Times, saying the three spoke on condition of anonymity.

The senator's promise to abstain from private fundraising events - or even phone calls with wealthy contributors - was a key feature of her own campaign to become the Democratic Party's nominee to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The lawmaker from Massachusetts frequently accused other candidates of kowtowing to rich donors and “selling access to their time for money.”

Warren was one of the last in the previously wide field of Democratic candidates to drop out of the race before Biden became the party's presumptive nominee.

A spokesman for Biden declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Warren did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday night.





(Reporting by Joel Schectman, Joseph Ax and Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Jonathan Oatis)