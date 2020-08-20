Elizabeth Warren Says Trump 'Failed Miserably' During COVID-19 Crisis

Sen. Elizabeth Warren castigated President Donald Trump’s “ignorance and incompetence” as a “danger to the country” while giving a rousing endorsement to her onetime competitor and now Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday.

“COVID-19 was Trump’s biggest test. He failed miserably,” Warren said during the third night of the Democratic National Convention. “Millions out of work. Millions more trapped in cycles of poverty. Millions on the brink of losing their homes. Millions of restaurants and stores hanging by a thread.”

“This crisis is bad — and didn’t have to be this way,” she continued. “This crisis is on Donald Trump and the Republicans who enable him. On Nov. 3, we hold them all accountable.”

Warren said Wednesday Biden would extend deep support to American parents reeling from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was “time to recognize that child care is part of the basic infrastructure of this nation — it’s infrastructure for families.”

“I love a good plan, and Joe Biden has some really good plans,” she said, pointing to initiatives to support clean energy and American parents. “These plans reflect a central truth: our economic system has been rigged to give bailouts to billionaires and kick dirt in the face of everyone else.”

The Massachusetts Democrat is one of her party’s most visible progressives, and her support of Biden could help unite those concerned with the former vice president’s more moderate policies.

Warren suspended her own presidential bid in March despite gaining early momentum in the race with her slate of progressive causes and a deep catalogue of plans to revamp the nation. She endorsed Biden the following month, saying the country was in crisis and it was “more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government.”

“Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service,” Warren said at the time. “He knows that a government run with integrity, competence and heart will save lives and save livelihoods. And we can’t afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American.”

The senator had reportedly been one of several frontrunners to become Biden’s running mate (he ultimately chose Sen. Kamala Harris of California). Biden specifically pointed to Warren when he unveiled a detailed proposal to rebuild the U.S. economy last month, signaling her ability to influence the party’s major policy positions.

“I am grateful to so many ― including my friend Elizabeth Warren, labor unions, and other progressive partners for their help in putting together this bold new set of policies aimed at healing our economy and ensuring good, dignified jobs for American workers,” Biden wrote last month in an email to the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, a Warren-allied progressive group.

Warren has continued to challenge the Trump administration amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and she joined protesters gathered outside the White House during demonstrations calling for racial justice after the police killing of George Floyd.

“Racism is wrong, and it’s not enough for us to sit comfortably in our homes and to sit in our offices saying it is wrong,” Warren told local media during her appearance in June. “We need to be out on the front lines calling out Donald Trump.”

Related...

Jill Biden Speaks Emotionally At Democratic Convention Of Joe Biden’s Grief

Democrats Had 17 Young Stars. The DNC Didn’t Give Them Any Chance To Shine.

Democrats Make The Case That Joe Biden Can Be All Things To All People

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.