Elizabeth Rooney: Girl documented illness for Stand up for Cancer

The video account of a girl who died from cancer aged 11 has been broadcast for the first time.

Elizabeth Rooney from Gosport, Hampshire, was diagnosed for the fourth and final time weeks after losing her mum, Charlotte Lewis, to breast cancer.

She chose to tell her story through a Stand Up To Cancer film to raise awareness and help others.

In the video she urges people to "trek on the path [life] has decided to give you".

Elizabeth was first diagnosed aged three, when a neuroendocrine tumour was discovered near her eye.

"It re-occurred when she was about six, and again somewhere around seven or eight," said her stepdad Matthew Lewis, who also appeared in the film.

Despite having her eye removed in 2020, Elizabeth's cancer returned for a fourth time last October. They received the news the day before Mrs Lewis's funeral.

"It was a very difficult time for Elizabeth because she'd always had her mum with her for everything she went through," said Mr Lewis.

Shortly after, Elizabeth chose to tell her story in the video, first broadcast on Channel 4 on Wednesday.

"I like going to school because I get to see my friends every day but I was noticing it was getting harder to get round the school at breaktimes," she said, recalling when she realised something was not right.

"So we stayed overnight at hospital and then finally they told us there was something wrong."

She admitted it was scarier this time round, as she "didn't really understand it" when she was younger.

But Mr Lewis said she had an "undefeatable" spirit.

'Am I going to die?'

But due to the nature and rarity of her cancer, Elizabeth's treatment options were limited and eventually she was taken to Naomi House Hospice to receive palliative care.

"Eventually she was going to ask the question, 'Am I going to die?'," Mr Lewis said.

"The nurse had to be honest with her and told her she would never go home."

Story continues

On 19 April, aged 11, Elizabeth died. She did not get to finish her video.

Stand Up To Cancer helps turn scientific breakthroughs into new treatments.

Since its launch in 2012, the campaign has raised more than £93m, funding 64 clinical trials and research projects involving more than 13,000 cancer patients.

"Thanks to our supporters, our researchers are working tirelessly to help more people beat cancer," said Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the South, Elisa Mitchell.

"But we must go further and faster."

Elizabeth's family hope that by sharing her story, people will "stand up to cancer" for her.

"From such a young age she inspired so many people," Mr Lewis said.

"She was an amazing person."

The film ends with Elizabeth's own words, reflecting the positivity she felt throughout her treatment.

"When you have something like this, you've just got to make the most of the time you have," she said.

"Because it may be too late."

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.