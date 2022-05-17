Elizabeth Olsen Says She 'Never Met' Doctor Strange 2 Co-Star John Krasinski

Elizabeth Olsen attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. John Krasinski attends the World Premiere of "A Quiet Place Part II" presented by Paramount Pictures, at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on March 08, 2020 in New York, New York.

Elizabeth Olsen still has yet to meet one of her most famous costars.

While taking Vanity Fair's lie detector test, the WandaVision actress, 33, shared that she's never met John Krasinski, who plays Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in the latest Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Olsen stars in the film as Wanda Maximoff.

"Do you think this man is the smartest man alive?" the interviewer asked showing Olsen a photo of the Office alum.

"No," Olsen laughed before admitting, "I don't know him, though."

"You don't know him at all?" the interviewer responded seemingly surprised at her answer knowing the two are both featured in Marvel film — even appearing in the same scene.

"I don't think so, no I've never met him," the actress said.

"You were in the same movie," the interviewer said to which Olsen repeated she's never met him, while turning to the man reading the lie detector for some assurance.

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios' DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS.

"She's coming out truthful," the man said.

Olsen clarified that she has met his wife, Emily Blunt, but confirmed again that she has not met Krasinski, 42.

In an appearance on the The Tonight Show earlier this month, Olsen discussed the latest Marvel movie and admitted that she did not watch the film during its Hollywood premiere on May 2.

"I just decided I can't watch these Marvel movies at a premiere anymore," she said. "Every time I watch it and I look around me and I'm like 'Well, it's our first flop' — like, every time, I just think, 'It's our first flop.' "

Olsen recalled her experience watching Avengers: Endgame, the MCU's highest-grossing film to date, and said even then she looked around and thought, "Is this our first flop?" After that, she said, she decided she didn't want to put herself through the same experience again.