Elizabeth Olsen reveals she’s living her ‘British dream’ in her Richmond home by the Thames

Elizabeth Olsen (Dave Benett)

Elizabeth Olsen has described living her “British dream” in west London after growing up with “very scary” paparazzi chasing her famous elder sisters obsessed with them turning 18.

Olsen is reprising her role as Wanda – also known as the Scarlet Witch – in Disney+ series WandaVision, alongside British-American actor Paul Bettany.

She is living in London with partner musician Robbie Arnett and said the couple may make their stay permanent.

“I’m having the greatest time,” she said. “I’m with my man partner and we’re in Richmond.

“We’re living this British dream, in this house, in Richmond right by the water. We want to figure out how to stay here so now we want to write a rom-com… because we don’t wanna leave.

“I have such an affinity for England already that last year we were looking into how we could legally live here.”

Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel films, is the younger sibling of Mary-Kate and Ashley, the child stars who have since become renowned in the fashion world.

At 31, she is three years younger than her twin sisters and recalled the intense media interest at the height of their fame in the early-2000s.

“It’s weird growing up with that,” “The paparazzi part was the strange part because they follow you and as a child it was very scary. They were obsessed with them turning 18.”

Olsen grew up in Los Angeles and knew the members of pop rock band Haim, made up of sisters Este, Danielle and Alana.

She described being “intimidated” by Danielle.

Olsen said: “She was just like the coolest person in the world and I was really intimidated by her and her group of friends. They would play at my best friends’ summer pool party every year.”

To hear the full interview, listen to the Table Manners podcast.