Elizabeth Olsen to play North Texan Candy Montgomery in HBO Max series ‘Love & Death’

First look images on the set of ‘Love & Death’, an HBO Max original limited series starring Elizabeth Olsen as Candy Montgomery, have been released by Warner Media.

The series, set to premiere in 2022, will follow the story of North Texan Montgomery, who killed her friend Betty Gore’s husband in 1980. ‘Love & Death’ is based off the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, written by John Bloom and Jim Atkinson.

HBO Max announced Olsen’s involvement in the series in May.

In May, Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, said the story of Montgomery was “unforgettable.”

“This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence,” Aubrey said.

Montgomery and Gore sang together in the Methodist church choir, their daughters were best friends and their husbands worked for technology companies in the north Dallas suburbs, Bloom and Atkinson write in the book’s description.

The trial was held in McKinney and made headlines after Montgomery pleaded not guilty citing self-defense in the killing of Gore’s husband.

According to Warner Media, production for Love & Death is underway in Kyle.