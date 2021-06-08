Elizabeth Olsen Confirmed That She Got Married in the Most Low-Key Way

Back in 2019, Elizabeth Olsen surprised fans when she was spotted wearing an emerald engagement ring. Since then, however, there hasn't been much in the way of wedding news from the WandaVision star. Today, Olsen revealed (sort of) that she did, in fact, marry her fiancé, musician Robbie Arnett, during a chat with Kaley Cuoco for Variety's Actors on Actors video series.

During the talk, Olsen shared that she was in her bathroom, which didn't offer up the best setting, but did set the stage for the big reveal.

"I'm in a bathroom. I've been in the U.K. for seven months, and I got back two days ago, and my neighbor is doing so much construction to their backyard. I can still hear it, and I'm in the furthest bathroom," she said.

JustJared reports that eagle-eyed fans spotted a book in the background of the clip, Little Miss Magic.

Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for The Rape Foundation

RELATED: Elizabeth Olsen Says She Didn't Always Want to Be "Associated" With Her Sisters

"I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic, you know, the Little Miss books?" Olsen said. "They're these classic books, but magic because of WandaVision, because he's such a fucking cutie."

According to multiple sources, it's the first time that Olsen referred to Arnett as her "husband," something that didn't get lost on viewers.

Elizabeth Olsen stans are going crazy over this tweet, so I'm going to quote her: "I also just noticed that my husband put 'Little Miss Magic,' you know, the 'Little Miss' books? They're these classic books, but magic because of 'WandaVision,' because he's such a fucking cutie." https://t.co/bq4H0XNBEN — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) June 8, 2021

elizabeth olsen: I’m like dropping hints that I’m married pic.twitter.com/J7o2hwHO6h — alias (@itsjustanotherx) June 8, 2021

i CANT believe elizabeth olsen got married and we don’t even have a picture of her in the wedding dress pic.twitter.com/ELpEa9BrZN — kaya (@maximoffist) June 8, 2021

I mean we knew Elizabeth Olsen was probably married since last year but hearing her confirm it it’s just pic.twitter.com/vsfQRB59tv — xtopher. (@skyfuIIcfstcrs) June 8, 2021

Olsen and Arnett got engaged in July 2019 and started seeing each other in 2017.