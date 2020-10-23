Elizabeth Mitchell Heads to Outer Banks

Lost alum Elizabeth Mitchell has found her latest gig, and it will take her to the Outer Banks.

The Netflix drama, which released its first season in April, follows a tight-knit group of local teens (aka the “Pogues”) at the titular beach vacation destination in North Carolina. The freshman run involved a hurricane, a missing father, “forbidden romances,” a high-stakes treasure hunt, and an escalating conflict between the Pogues.

According to our sister site Deadline, Mitchell is set to recur during Season 2, which is currently in production, as Limbrey, a long-time Charleston native “with a level of toxicity and menace underneath her seemingly courteous ways.”

In addition to her run as Lost‘s Juliette, Mitchell’s TV credits include the V reboot, Revolution, The Expanse, Dead of Summer (for which I was a consultant, good times), Once Upon a Time, ER and of course the TV-movie Gia — all of which she talks about in the pretty adorable TVLine video below:

