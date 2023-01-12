Elizabeth line strike latest LIVE: Crossrail shut through central London as bus drivers also stage walkout

Passengers at Canary Wharf (PA)

Elizabeth Line services are being severely disrupted as a strike over pay and pensions hits Britain’s busiest railway.

There are no services throughout the day in the central section of the line between Abbey Wood and Paddington a result of Thursday’s walkout by members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and Prospect.

The Elizabeth line will operate as separate railways on the east and west of the line, but passengers were warned there may be short-notice alterations or cancellations.

Transport for London (TfL) warned customers to expect travel disruption, saying it was doing everything it could to reduce the impact of the strike and was working with operator MTR-Elizabeth line to run as many services as possible.

The strike is the first industrial action on the line since it opened last May.

TfL said it has made a two-year offer of a 4% pay increase for 2022 and 4.4% increase in 2023, describing it as “fair.”

TSSA members voted by nine to one in favour of strike action in a ballot last year after talks failed at the arbitration service, Acas.

Meanwhile a bus drivers’ strike is affecting dozens of routes in west and south London. TfL has warned to expect disruption as a result of the Abellio strike.

Signalling problem at Clapham Junction

07:24 , Miriam Burrell

An earlier signalling problem between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction stations is affecting services on Thursday morning, with disruption expected until 9am.

While all lines have now reopened, some services may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised, South Western Railways said.

Tickets will be accepted at no extra cost on TfL buses between London Waterloo and Wimbledon.

⚠️ We've received reports of a signalling problem at Clapham Junction.



Train services running to and from this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised.



Disruption is expected until 09:00



More information to follow, or visit: https://t.co/imkvCCexC2 — SWR Help (@SW_Help) January 12, 2023

Why are Elizabeth Line workers striking?

07:20 , Miriam Burrell

TSSA union members are walking out amid a dispute over pay and proposed changes to pensions.

Members working for Rail for London (Infrastructure) Limited (RfLI) voted by nine to one in favour of strike action in a ballot held late last year after talks failed at the arbitration service, ACAS.

Organiser Mel Taylor said: “Our members are determined to get the fair deal they deserve having not seen an annual pay increase for almost three years.”

TSSA members have already rejected a 4 per cent for this year and 4.4 per cent for next year.

Bus strikes affecting routes in south-west London

07:05 , Miriam Burrell

Bus drivers working for Abellio are also taking industrial action on Thursday, amid a dispute over pay.

The walkout will mainly affect services in south-west London. The bus drivers are based at garages in Battersea, Beddington, Hayes, Southall, Twickenham and Walworth.

Routes affected included the 3, 27, 45, 63, 68, 109, 130, 156, 195, 196, 201, 207, 267, 270, 278, 315, 322, 350, 367, 381, 407, 415, 427, 433, 464, 482, 490 and 969.

Unite union said Abellio has imposed an unacceptable pay offer.

“The deal does not meet the drivers’ demands and leaves full time drivers with under two years’ of service on £3.29 less per hour than their colleagues with more than two years,” Unite said in a statement.

First time Elizabeth Line directly hit by strikes

06:54 , Miriam Burrell

Thursday’s strike will be the first time that the £20bn Elizabeth line, which has proved hugely popular since opening last May, will have been directly hit by strike action.

It has suffered knock-on impacts from separate strikes by the RMT at Network Rail.

Line managers belonging to TSSA are walking out in a battle to win better rates of pay. Members of the RMT and Prospect unions who also work for the TfL subsidiary that runs the line will also take action.

TSSA Organiser, Mel Taylor said: “Our members are rightly taking this action because they are not prepared to be pushed around on pay and pensions.

“We know workers at Rail for London Infrastructure (RfLI) are being paid significantly less than equivalent colleagues across the TfL network and that is simply not acceptable.”

Read more here.

What parts of the Elizabeth Line are affected?

06:51 , Miriam Burrell

There will be no service on the central section of the Elizabeth line, between Paddington and Abbey Wood.

There will be a reduced service on the east section, between Liverpool Street and Shenfield, and west section, between Paddington and Reading/Heathrow.

East and west services will run from and to National Rail platforms at Liverpool Street and Paddington.

Services may be changed or cancelled at short notice, Transport for London said.