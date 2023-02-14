Elizabeth Line: No trains between Abbey Wood and Paddington due to major power failure

(PA)

A power failure has seen all Elizabeth line trains between Paddington station and Abbey Wood in south east London cancelled.

National Rail says no trains will be running between the two stations until about 8am on Tuesday, while other services will also be affected.

Its website said on Tuesday morning: “A failure of electricity supply between London Paddington and Abbey Wood means trains are currently unable to run between these stations.

“Trains between London Paddington and Heathrow Airport / Reading and between London Liverpool Street and Shenfield may also be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.”

The issue is thought to have been discovered shortly before the first trains of the day, with the Network Rail website listing it at 5.32am.

There is also reported to be delays on the Jubilee Line.

Customers are able to use tickets on local buses and the Underground.

