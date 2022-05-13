Elizabeth Line map: London Crossrail route, opening date and what we know so far

The Crossrail project will launch at the end of May, Transport for London has announced.

The £20 billion project will open to the public on May 24, after months of tests involving thousands of role-playing volunteers.

The high-speed train and Tube link will connect the outer western edges of the capital to the outer east.

The line will initially operate in three sections — the western section between Reading, Heathrow and Paddington, the central section between Paddington and Abbey Wood, and the eastern section between Liverpool Street and Shenfield.

The Crossrail effect: property price growth along the Elizabeth line

Savills shows the western section of the line, from Reading to Bond Street, shows property prices have steadily built up well before the high-speed line is due for completion. (TfL)" />

Average price November 2017: £300,617

Average price November 2015: £235,899

Average price November 2010: £211,896

Seven-year change: 41.9%

Two-year change: 27.4%

(Alamy Stock Photo)" />

Average price November 2017: £477,528

Average price November 2015: £315,922

Average price November 2010: £315,922

Seven-year change: 51.2%

Two-year change: 36.5%

(Alamy Stock Photo)" />

Average price November 2017: £405,202

Average price November 2015: £344,133

Average price November 2010: £252,864

Seven-year change: 60.2%

Two-year change: 17.7%

(Alamy Stock Photo)" />

Average price November 2017: £456,038

Average price November 2015: £359,954

Average price November 2010: £234,240

Seven-year change: 94.7%

Two-year change: 26.7%

(Cliveden House)" />

Average price November 2017: £336,182

Average price November 2015: £261,957

Average price November 2010: £188.985

Seven-year change: 77.9%

Two-year change: 28.3%

(Alamy Stock Photo)" />

Average price November 2017: £264,283

Average price November 2015: £214,254

Average price November 2010: £181,393

Seven-year change: 45.7%

Two-year change: 23.4%

(Alamy Stock Photo)" />

Average price November 2017: £360,430

Average price November 2015: £254,896

Average price November 2010: £208,869

Seven-year change: 72.6%

Two-year change: 41.4%

(Alamy Stock Photo)" />

Average price November 2017: £701,263

Average price November 2015: £557,514

Average price November 2010: £505,893

Seven-year change: 38.6%

Two-year change: 25.8%

(Pinewood Studios)" />

Average price November 2017: £349,361

Average price November 2015: £288,875

Average price November 2010: £204,889

Seven-year change: 70.5%

Two-year change: 20.9%

(Crossrail)" />

Average price November 2017: £334,783

Average price November 2015: £289,929

Average price November 2010: £202,752

Seven-year change: 65.1%

Two-year change: 15.5%

(Crossrail)" />

The full line will eventually enable passengers to travel from Reading and Heathrow through central London to Shenfield or Abbey Wood without needing to change trains. The final version of the timetable across the entire line is expected to be in place by May 2023.

When trains start along the route the service will be known as the Elizabeth line.

What is the Elizabeth line?

It has been billed as the capital's biggest and most important transport upgrade since the expansion of the Tube network over 100 years ago and promises to change the lives of millions of Londoners and commuters.

The route will pass through 41 stations, stretching over 60 miles, from Reading and Heathrow airport in the west through central London to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east.

More than 1.4 billion Tube journeys were made in 2018/2019, according to TfL. It is hoped that the new service will ease the burden on the network while also catering for a London population that’s growing by 100,000 a year.

It's thought more than 200 million passengers will use the Elizabeth line each year.

Nine new stations are being built as part of the project, at Paddington, Bond Street, Tottenham Court Road, Farringdon, Liverpool Street, Whitechapel, Canary Wharf, Custom House and Woolwich.

An existing station at Abbey Wood has been redeveloped for Crossrail.

Elizabeth line delays and costs

The original funding allocated for Crossrail was £14.6 billion in 2010. In 2018 this was revised to £17.6 billion.

Just three months before the anticipated 2018 opening ceremony the first of the delays was announced, with the most recent of these declaring that the central section of the line would open by the end of June 2022. TfL have since brought this forward to May 24, in time for the early June bank holiday to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The agreed funding has now reached £18.8 billion. TfL has permission to spend an extra £1.1 billion to get the line in full service but, as things stand, has only been able to secure £825 million of loans.

The impact of the pandemic will cost Crossrail about £1 billion in lost fares, according to TfL.

The London Assembley is also seeking assurances from TfL about its ability to fund the remainder of the project should Omicron cause further delays to the launch.

Opening dates and key journey times

The central section of the line will launch from May 24, according to TfL. The other sections are expected to open in the autumn.

Central Section: to launch in May

Trains will start from a new Elizabeth line station at Paddington and go through to Abbey Wood, a route that passes through main employment hubs such as Liverpool Street and Canary Wharf.

Example journey times:

Paddington to Canary Wharf will take 17 minutes

Bond Street to Liverpool Street will take seven minutes

Woolwich to Farringdon will take 14 minutes

The east and west sections will open in later stages.

East section: expected to launch in autumn 2022

This section will run from Liverpool Street mainline station to Shenfield in Essex, passing through eastern areas such as Stratford and Romford.

Example journey times:

Romford to Liverpool Street will take 27 minutes

Stratford to Bond Street will take 15 minutes

West section: expected to launch in autumn 2022

This route will begin at Paddington mainline station, splitting just after Hayes & Harlington, with one branch going to Maidenhead and Reading and the other to Heathrow airport terminals.

Example journey times:

Tottenham Court Road to Ealing Broadway will take 13 minutes

Paddington to Slough will take 26 minutes

