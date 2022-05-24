Elizabeth line latest LIVE: Crossrail opens to Londoners after hundreds queue through the night

The £20 billion Elizabeth line has opened to Londoners with much fanfare after people queued throughout the night to take the first trains from Paddington and Abbey Wood.

There were extraordinary scenes and a party atmosphere as hundreds of passengers, the first of whom had been waiting since midnight, rushed down two flights of escalators to the platform to await the 06.33am, the first train to depart Paddington.

As the train set off bang-on time, Mayor Sadiq Khan exclaimed “phew!” and gave Transport for London commissioner Andy Byford a bear hug. Mr Khan, cupping his ear, told the Evening Standard: “Do you know what sound that is? Success.”

Josh, 11, from Ealing, arrived at 04.48am and was at the front of the queue. He said: “It’s really exciting. Is the Queen coming? I love this line - it’s amazing.” Mr Byford presented him with the first Elizabeth line commemorative mug.

The new line, also known as Crossrail, will transform the daily commute for Londoners, slashing journey times between key underground stations, like Paddington and Canary Wharf .

Watch: Passengers embark on first train from Paddington to Abbey Wood

07:16 , Elly Blake

The first Elizabeth line train from Paddington to Abbey Wood

People travel from across the UK to be among first on Elizabeth line trains

07:15 , Elly Blake

Pete McGarley made the journey all the way from Sunderland the night before - but said it was worth the long trip as he had “been part of history”.

Speaking to the Standard just as the first train left Abbey Wood, he said: “I queued for about 45 minutes in the rain but it was worth it.

“Luckily I had a hotel booked just around the corner. I feel like I’ve been part of a history.”

‘I have never been on a happier train’, says Crossrail chief executive

07:14 , Elly Blake

Mark Wild, the Crossrail chief executive, who had travelled on the first train from Abbey Wood, told the Standard: "I have never been on a happier train."

He added: "The real enthusiasts went from Abbey Wood."

Andy Lord, Transport for London’s chief operating officer, who accompanied him, said: "There were 600 people standing in the rain outside Abbey Wood this morning.

"I was awestruck by the ride. I’m immensely proud of everybody. We have actually shrunk London."

Young train enthusiasts tell of excitement ahead of opening

07:12 , Elly Blake

Josh, 11, from Ealing, arrived at 04.48am and was at the front of the queue.

He said: "It’s really exciting. Is the Queen coming? I love this line - it’s amazing." Mr Byford presented him with the first Elizabeth line commemorative mug.

Meanwhile, 10-year-old Alexander, from Islington, said: "it’s the first train and I want to see it.

“I have been liking trains since I was seven. I have already seen the trains - they operate as TfL Rail - but I can’t wait to see them run as the Elizabeth line."

‘It’s the best party in town this morning'

07:02 , Elly Blake

Vernon Kerswell was first in the queue at Paddington for the Elizabeth line opening.

Speaking to City Hall editor Ross Lydall, Vernon, a drone designer from South Wimbledon, said he arrived at midnight with a sleeping bag.

“It’s the best party in town this morning.”

“The technology on the trains is just unprecedented. I’m going to go to Abbey Wood and come back and go for a full English breakfast.”

Vernon Kerswell (Ross Lydall / Evening Standard)

Watch: Young train enthusiast gifted Elizabeth line memorabilia to mark opening

06:59 , Elly Blake

Andy Byford presents the first Elizabeth line mug to Josh, 11, from Ealing

Sadiq Khan: It’s a landmark day

06:57 , Elly Blake

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who also travelled on the first train, said: “It’s a landmark day.

“I’m excited. I’m like the little boy before Christmas.”

He said the Elizabeth line is a “game-changer” that will “transform our city”.

He added that the trains are “fit for a Queen” after her Majesty visited Paddington last week to mark the completion of the Crossrail project.

Sadiq meets, Josh, 11, at the front of the queue at Paddington

Pictured: Queues at Paddington have emptied quickly as people enjoy the line

06:54 , Elly Blake

Queue has died down a lot since first train left just after 6.30am (Josh Salisbury / Evening Standard)

Elizabeth line opening is a ‘once in a generation thing’

06:53 , Elly Blake

Will, a media student from Salford, had come down early in a bid to catch the first train, Josh Salisbury reports.

“It’s just so exiting, it’s something different. It’s something new for transport,” he said.

“It’s been a long time coming. I went to visit Tottenham Court Road in 2018 when they said it was opening. I thought I may as well get here early. It’s a once in a generation thing.”

Pictured: Excited passengers using the Elizabeth line for the first time

06:50 , Elly Blake

‘We can’t believe so many people came to Abbey Wood’, say local couple

06:46 , Elly Blake

Nick and Donna, a couple from Abbey Wood, said they had “never seen so many people” in their area as queues stretched outside the station.

“We can’t believe so many people came to Abbey Wood,” Nick said.

“But we’re very excited. It’s been a long time coming.

“We’re getting the train from Abbey Wood to Paddington and then having breakfast in Paddington to mark the occasion.

“Even though we don’t work as much in central London anymore, getting in there in 30 minutes is a game changer.”

‘I got here just before 6am, I’m very excited'

06:44 , Elly Blake

Terry, 66, had come from Westminster for the opening and was wearing a union jack waistcoat for the occasion, Josh Salisbury reports.

He has recently started a business running a navigation app for the Tube network.

“This is the underground first station of any in the world and this is the first station of this new line”, he said.“I got here just before six. I’m very excited.”

Terry was one of the first to try the Elizabeth line at Paddington (Josh Salisbury / Evening Standard)

First Elizabeth line train departed on time in ‘historic' moment

06:36 , Elly Blake

The first Elizabeth line train from Paddington through central London departed on time at 6.33am carrying hundreds of excited transport enthusiasts.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan hailed it as an “historic day” as the Elizabeth line opens to passengers for the first time.

“This is a huge moment, not just for London, but the entire country - particularly in this special Jubilee year,” he said.

‘There’s people here from as far away as Hong Kong'

06:34 , Elly Blake

One of those at the front of the barrier for the opening at Paddington was Colin Kelso, from Glasgow, who waw wearing a specially themed Crossrail hoody.

“I’m really excited. I came down from Glasgow last night,” he said.

“But there’s people here from as far away as Hong Kong. I stayed overnight in Reading. Half past four I came from Reading”.

TfL’s Andy Lord welcomes commuters to Abbey Wood

06:21 , Sarah Harvey

Andy lord, TfL’s operations manager, has thanked commuters as they arrived into Abbey Wood station, reports Daniel Keane.KD, a student Union manager, travelled from Manchester and stayed in a nearby hotel to ensure he was on the first Elizabeth Line service from Abbey Wood.“Seemingly I’ve not been queuing long enough! I got here at 5.50, I’m hoping to get on the first train.

“It’s not often you get brand new infrastructure so it was worth the journey down south.

“On a scale of one to ten of excitement, I’d say 11.”

Sadiq Khan at Paddington Station

06:18 , Sarah Harvey

London mayor Sadiq Khan is at Paddington Station chatting to people ahead of the opening

Sadiq meets, Josh, 11, at the front of the queue at Paddington

Long queues at Abbey Wood

06:15 , Sarah Harvey

A long queues outside Abbey Wood station at 6am this morning for the first westbound Elizabeth line service.

(Daniel Keane/Evening Standard)

Excited passengers wait at Paddington

06:13 , Sarah Harvey

A group of friends were among those who made the early morning journey to Paddington to be on the first train.One, Julian, 31, said: “I’m very excited for the new line, I’ve been waiting for several years.

“I just really like trains as well. It’s a once in a generation thing. Plus all this purple is the best colour. I got up about 5ish to come here.”

Sean, 29, added: “We came from Whitechapel, we came here just for the first one. I picked out my outfit from the night before”.

Claire, 29, at NHS worker from east London said: “I’m partially excited because it’ll make lives of Londoners easier. It’ll make my commute easier, I’m going to save 30 minutes on my commute.”

(Josh Salisbury/Evening Standard)

Welcome back

06:09 , Sarah Harvey

We have reporters at Abbey Wood station in SouthEast London and at Paddington Station ready to go on the first Elizabeth line trains from 6.30am.

💜 Tonight: London landmarks shine bright to celebrate the opening of the Elizabeth line.



Local schools create purple artwork for opening of new line

Monday 23 May 2022 21:32 , Michael Howie

Local schools have created purple artwork to mark the opening of the Elizabeth line's new stations.

One school was chosen from near each of the nine new stations to participate in the project.

The students' artwork has been made using the colour purple to reflect the new line's colour.

The decorations and paintings by pupils from Marylebone Boys School, Soho Parish Primary School, St Mary Magdalene Academy, Kobi Nazrul Primary School, Swanlea School, New City College, Royal Docks Academy, Royal Greenwich Trust School and London South East College have been placed at landmarks near the new stations.

Ann Gavaghan, customer experience manager at Transport for London's People and Places Programme, said it has been "fantastic" to drum up excitement in the local communities using the new colour.

"TfL has a long legacy of collaborating with local communities both within our stations and beyond. With just one day until the Elizabeth line launches, it has been fantastic to drum up excitement within the local community using the railway's eye-catching new colour," she said.

Elizabeth Line is a complete game changer for Canary Wharf, says top estate boss

Monday 23 May 2022 19:00 , Barney Davis

Shobi Khan, chief executive of Canary Wharf Group, said the Elizabeth line would also encourage more visitors to “one of London’s best-kept secrets”.

Crossrail will turbo-charge the West End’s recovery by delivering a £400 million boost

Monday 23 May 2022 18:40 , Barney Davis

Tens of millions more visitors a year are expected to visit London’s West End theatres and restaurants

BBC share final images of empty Crossrail platforms ahead of grand opening

Monday 23 May 2022 18:14 , Barney Davis

BBC’s Tom Edwards has shared some photos of the soon-to-be bustling Crossrail platforms.

Last time we see Crossrail stations like this …

Queen hails ‘spectacular’ Elizabeth Line named after her

Monday 23 May 2022 18:08 , Barney Davis

The 96-year-old monarch, who now rarely carries out public engagements outside of her royal residences, joined her youngest son the Earl of Wessex for the official visit.

Londoners getting up early to catch first Crossrail train

Monday 23 May 2022 18:04 , Barney Davis

Train fanatics are sharing their excitement about the grand opening of Crossrail on Tuesday morning over social media.

Many claim they are going to be getting up extra early so as to catch the first train due to leave Abbey Wood at 6.30am, followed by another at Paddington at 6.33am.

This means I'll be at London Paddington at 5am for the depot movements along with the 6:33 train, not technically the first as the abbey wood train departs at 6:30 but it will be the first public crossrail train in the central core and IM SO EXCITED

God help me I'm getting up at 5:30 to get on the first crossrail train tomorrow. This is what it is to be in a relationship with a train nerd. I'm there for the people watching. Spotting the train spotters, if you will.

In my saddest act to date, I'll be setting the alarm early tomorrow to ride the very first Crossrail train from Abbey Wood to Paddington...and then back again. I'm not even sorry

Is Crossrail completely finished ahead of grand opening?

Monday 23 May 2022 17:50 , Barney Davis

All stations along the central section of the Elizabeth Line – from Abbey Wood to Paddington – are completed and ready to accept passengers from May 24 with the exception of Bond Street.

Boris Johnson hopes Crossrail will tempt Londoners back into the office

Monday 23 May 2022 17:17 , Barney Davis

The Prime Minister spoke at a launch event for the Elizabeth Line.

How much time will Crossrail shave off my commute?

Monday 23 May 2022 16:55 , Barney Davis

This handy explainer reveals all.

Artist highlights loss of iconic London sights including Astoria and Centre Point Fountains in Lossrail

Monday 23 May 2022 16:31 , Barney Davis

In 2008 artist Richard DeDomenici conducted an audio and visual survey of the sites that were to be demolished to make way for Crossrail.

In Lossrail he visited Centre Point fountains, Orbital comic book store and the Astoria and spoke to the people that frequent them - for posterity, historical interest, “in an attempt to freeze a city perpetually in flux”.

Lossrail was shortlisted for a Channel Four documentary competition in 2008.

Who will be overseeing the launch of Crossrail?

Monday 23 May 2022 15:53 , Barney Davis

Meet the team working behind the scenes to keep Londoners safe on the new Elizabeth Line.

Inside the mission control for London’s new Elizabeth Line

London landmarks to turn purple tonight to mark Crossrail opening

Monday 23 May 2022 15:49 , Barney Davis

How will the capital see in the momentous launch of the Elizabeth Line? Our City Hall editor Ross Lydall explains all.

Politicians are already looking to connect north and south London with Crossrail 2

Monday 23 May 2022 15:37 , Barney Davis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke of his desire to launch Crossrail 2 having previously suggested it be called the Churchill Line as London Mayor.Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Elizabeth line, he said: “The real thing for us now is to think about Crossrail 2, the old Chelsea-Hackney line.

“That is going to be transformative again. All the problems of commuters coming into Waterloo getting up to north London, you can fix that with another Crossrail. I think we should be getting on with that.”

What will it actually be like to ride Crossrail?

Monday 23 May 2022 15:28 , Barney Davis

Our reporter Daniel Keane was one of the lucky few chosen to find out...

22 things you didn’t know about Crossrail

Monday 23 May 2022 15:26 , Barney Davis

The new line–also known as Elizabeth Line –will transform the daily commute for Londoners, slashing journey times between key underground stations, like Paddington and Canary Wharf .

Excitement is building ahead of the official opening of the Elizabeth Line at 6.30am on Tuesday

Monday 23 May 2022 15:23 , Barney Davis

London’s new £18.9 billion Elizabeth line railway finally opens ahead of tomorrow’s rush hour

